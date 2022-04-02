Premier League: Liverpool vs. Watford - Predicted XI | Joe Gomez To Start And Mohamed Salah Right Back In The Lineup

Liverpool’s first match back after the international break sees them straight back into the Premier League title race vs. Watford.

The Reds received a boost with Trent Alexander-Arnold being in contention for the match, but Naby Keïta picked up an injury and won’t be available.

Below is our predicted XI for the match on Saturday at Anfield.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Alisson returns to Anfield on the back of two clean sheets for Brazil. Stellar performances from the Brazilian shot-stopper have become routine for Reds supporters, and another clean sheet against Watford would be a brilliant start to April.

Right Back - Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold might be in the lineup for the Watford match, but it seems to be too soon to feature from the start for the Liverpudlian.

Joe Gomez isn’t a bad backup option and has put in fine performances when covering for Alexander-Arnold.

Center Back - Ibrahima Konaté

Joel Matip has arguably been Liverpool’s best center back this campaign, but three games in a week might be too much to ask for the Cameroonian.

Ibrahima Konaté has shown his quality early in his Liverpool career and can slot in seamlessly next to Virgil van Dijk.

Center Back - Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch international is one of the best center backs in the world. He’s been a constant in the Reds lineup for almost every competition and will slot back into the lineup against Watford.

Left Back - Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson doesn’t yet know if he’ll be in the World Cup come to the wintertime, but it’s a sure bet he’ll be in the starting XI for Liverpool on Saturday.

Midfield - Fabinho

Fabinho joined Alisson on international duty and played in part of the first game and the whole of the next match. He has proven to be one of Liverpool’s most reliable players and will likely slot right back into the lineup against Watford.

Midfield - Thiago Alcântara

The Spanish midfielder wasn’t called up for international duty and will have fresh legs for the match on Saturday.

Midfield - Jordan Henderson

It’s getting to the crunch time of the season, and it’s not likely Jürgen will rest players in important Premier League games. Henderson rounds out arguably Liverpool’s best midfield in this match.

Right Wing - Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger was unlucky to lose out to a fellow teammate for a spot in the World Cup, but he still has much to play for in a Liverpool shirt.

If the AFCON was anything to judge by, Salah will be right back in the lineup, ready to go against Watford.

Striker - Sadio Mané

The Senegalese winger has featured as Striker for Liverpool in recent matches and will likely start in this position again for the Reds on Saturday.

Left Wing - Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz’s World Cup campaign was out of his hands in the latest qualifying round, but he played well, continuing his form from his early days as a Red.

The Colombian international at left wing wraps up this Liverpool XI vs. Watford.

