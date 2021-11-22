'Like A Mighty Oak Tree, Proud And Resolute' - Fans React To Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk's Unbeaten Home Record

After Liverpool's brilliant 4-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday, one of the major talking points on social media afterwards was the fact that Virgil van Dijk has not lost a Premier League match at Anfield since signing in 2018.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Reds were in majestic form as they thrashed Arsenal with goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino.

It had looked like being a tough evening's work until a spat between Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta fired up the Anfield crowd.

From that moment on, Liverpool took complete control as they penned Arsenal in at the Kop end in the second half threatening them with wave after wave of attack.

It was the perfect way to bounce back from the disappointing 3-2 defeat against West Ham prior to the international break.

After the game, fans took to Twitter to discuss the record Dutchman Van Dijk has of not losing a Premier League game at Anfield in four years at the club.

'He is brilliant.. love watching his opponents as they run towards him .. he’s like a mighty Oak Tree.. proud and resolute .. here’s to another 4yrs'

'Our best defender since Alan Hansen'

'In fairness the man just oozes class liverpool supporter or not. Unbelievable Defender'

'Best itw for a reason'

Read More Liverpool Coverage



Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook