'Like Having Ferraris In The Garage' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool's Squad Players After Victory Against Southampton

Liverpool picked up a vital three points as they beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday and manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly delighted with the contributions of his squad players.

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp made nine changes to the lineup that started the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday and achieved the victory thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip.

Speaking in his post match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), the German heaped praise on those players who haven't had much game time of late but helped get the job done.

"Actually, I’m so happy about the performance, it was a bit touching. Honestly, wow. These boys. It’s like having Ferraris in the garage and you let them out and they directly do it like this.

"Harvey, I’m not sure when he played last time. Curtis, no rhythm, played from time to time. Takumi Minamino, it’s a crime he’s not playing more often, these kind of things really. Oxlade didn’t even play and is in outstanding shape, so all these kinds of things.

"It’s really tough for the boys, sometimes, but whatever happens this year happens because of this group. It’s exceptional, and tonight they showed that again."

Liverpool now host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday whilst Manchester City will face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad with the Reds just a point behind Pep Guardiola's team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |