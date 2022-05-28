Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool Fans Paint Paris Red Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

When Liverpool fans travel Europe, they make themselves known and it is no different today. The travelling reds have taken over the French capital ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid. 

Two teams. Two sets of fanbases. One goal. Lifting that Champions League trophy at the end of the night. Two of the best teams come together in what is set to be a close match, however, if the tie was decided on atmospheres alone, Liverpool would win hands down. 

The scousers are out in force once again, as they were just in 2019 and 2018. Kiev was red. Madrid was red. Now, Paris is red. As the voice of Jamie Webster leads a quior of eager Liverpool fans, the Stade de France awaits for what is going to be a special evening. 

When it comes round to kick off time, the stadium will be filling up in white and red, but it will be the red side that are more noticeable. The shouts of ‘Mo Salah. Mo Salah. Mo Salah.’ and a beautiful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone will be ringing around the steel four walls of the national stadium. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As the lads off the pitch are doing us proud. Let’s hope the lads on the pitch can replicate their outstanding support. Come on The Reds!!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Kenny Dalglish
Match Coverage

Watch: Sir Kenny Dalglish On Stage At Liverpool Fan Park For 'The Fields Of Anfield Road' Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 minute ago
Liverpool Real Madrid
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Real Madrid | Real Madrid Confirmed Lineup | Lineups | Champions League Final | David Alaba Returns

By Alan Bince5 minutes ago
Dua Lipa
Articles

Watch - Liverpool Fans Warm Up For Champions League Final By Singing One Kiss

By Sam Jones8 minutes ago
Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK SPI-1677-0111
Match Coverage

Liverpool drop potential Champions League final lineup hint

By Dan Clubbe13 minutes ago
Thiago Villarreal
Match Coverage

Revealed: Thiago Alcantara's Personalised Adidas Predator Boots Ready For Liverpool's Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Mauricio Pochettino
Match Coverage

PSG Manager Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Whether He Wants Liverpool Or Real Madrid To Win Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
IMAGO / MIS
Articles

Liverpool & Dua Lipa: Instagram Post Explains Special Relationship (Includes Footage of 'One Kiss Is All It Takes' From Paris Fan Park)

By Neil Andrew37 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
News

Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Fitness Update On Fabinho And Thiago Alcantara Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago