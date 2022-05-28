Watch: Liverpool Fans Paint Paris Red Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

When Liverpool fans travel Europe, they make themselves known and it is no different today. The travelling reds have taken over the French capital ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Two teams. Two sets of fanbases. One goal. Lifting that Champions League trophy at the end of the night. Two of the best teams come together in what is set to be a close match, however, if the tie was decided on atmospheres alone, Liverpool would win hands down.

The scousers are out in force once again, as they were just in 2019 and 2018. Kiev was red. Madrid was red. Now, Paris is red. As the voice of Jamie Webster leads a quior of eager Liverpool fans, the Stade de France awaits for what is going to be a special evening.

When it comes round to kick off time, the stadium will be filling up in white and red, but it will be the red side that are more noticeable. The shouts of ‘Mo Salah. Mo Salah. Mo Salah.’ and a beautiful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone will be ringing around the steel four walls of the national stadium.

As the lads off the pitch are doing us proud. Let’s hope the lads on the pitch can replicate their outstanding support. Come on The Reds!!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |