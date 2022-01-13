Skip to main content
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Man Of The Match | Carabao Cup

On a disappointing night for Liverpool where they drew 0-0 against ten man Arsenal at Anfield, one man consistently tried to put the team on the front foot and that was Joel Matip.

Joel Matip

Reds fans will have left the stadium frustrated that their team could not capitalise after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a foul on Diogo Jota in the first half.

Despite dominating possession, they could not break down the Arsenal rearguard with the best chance being blazed over by Takumi Minamino late on.

There were a number of poor performances from Liverpool especially in the creative department where Trent Alexander-Arnold was below par after his Covid-19 isolation.

Time and time again Matip drove Liverpool forward to try and prize an opening in Arsenal's low block.

Read More

The central defender has underrated dribbling skills and he was able to make penetrating runs into the final third where he often picked an incisive pass to one of his teammates.

There were a couple of promising cameos from Curtis Jones and Neco Williams but Matip for his immaculate defending and desire to drive his team forward is deservedly man of the match.

