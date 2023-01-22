Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings

Liverpool drop more points after a 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea in yesterday's dinnertime kick-off.

Despite getting just the point, the Reds move up a place above Brentford on goal difference, with the London side playing their match today, away to Leeds.

A clean sheet is a positive, after Jurgen Klopp sticking with the same midfield as the win against Wolves midweek. However, it was the forward line this time that failed to finish off chances.

Here are your LFCTR player ratings.

Alisson Becker - 6

Quiet match for the most part, but sprang into action when called upon. An incredible save to deny Chelsea in the first half, having to re-adjust quickly. A deserved clean sheet after many games being let down by the players in front of him.

James Milner - 2

Made a couple of crucial tackles, but apart from that, was a liability. Let the ball go for a corner and almost played everyone onside for the disallowed goal in the first few minutes. His crossing was atrocious.

New signing Mykhalio Mudryk found joy at every opportunity against Milner and you could almost hear the huge sigh of relief when the veteran was brought off.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

One of the only players that turned up. Without Konate yesterday, I believe we would have lost.

The Frenchman stepped up in Van Dijk's absence, remaining calm and composed when his side needed it the most.

Joe Gomez - 3

Gave me nightmares. Gave the ball away. Made erratic decisions. Just not the same player he was before.

Frustrating as he was one of the best in the league before his big injury, however, has dropped off massively. Hopefully, he can turn things around.

Andy Robertson - 5

Full of energy and willingness. Unfortunately, on the ball didn't match the work he was doing off it. Kept giving the ball away.

Every time he seems to be back in form, he drops back into bad form. So inconsistent in the last two years. Never thought I would ever say that.

Stefan Bajcetic - 7 Man of the Match

Proved the decision of Jurgen Klopp to start him to be right. Made a couple of mistakes, which is to be expected at his age.

Was everywhere, willing to put his body on the line, and is exactly what we have been missing for the majority of the season.

Naby Keita - 5

Quiet. Usually is the one to advance the ball from midfield, but ended up just being a link-up player.

Failed to have any stamp on the match and was rightly brought off with half an hour left.

Thiago Alcantara - 3

One of his worst games with Liverpool. Had a very rare passing disaster class. H has been heavily relied on this season in the middle of the park, so hoping this is just down to tiredness.

Mohamed Salah - 2

Another match where he tries too much. Due to the lack of touches of the ball, Salah seems to be trying too hard to create something and ends up wasting every opportunity.

Scuffed two glorious chances, chances we normally expect the back of the net bulge. Needs to improve massively.

Harvey Elliot - 4

Let down by Jurgen Klopp after being put on the left wing and the back into midfield, despite a man-of-the-match performance from the right-hand side midweek.

Looked lost and out of place. Got more of the ball when put into the middle but still couldn't show what he is capable of.

Cody Gakpo - 2

I wish I didn't have to give this score but I will. Another player Jurgen Klopp misused. Should be out on the left.

Snatched at the shots he did have and could never hold the ball up. Very poor performance, however, he is a talent but he needs to be used correctly.

Jurgen Klopp - 1

Got the team selection correct due to injuries, but played the forwards in the wrong positions and waited until too late to change things up again.

Even when he brought Darwin Nunez on, he stuck him out on the left and kept Gakpo in the no.9 role, which makes zero sense. As much as his hands are tied by FSG, Klopp needs to get things right on matchday.

SUB Darwin Nunez - 7

Changed the game in Liverpool's favour. Caused Chelsea problems and should've been brought on much earlier.

SUB Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Kept Mudryk at bay after the Ukrainian gave James Milner the runaround. A bit sloppy with a couple of passes but did well as a whole.

SUB Jordan Henderson - 5

Made a couple of decent passes but that's about it. Which is Henderson.

SUB Curtis Jones - 3

Got fouled. Got angry. Got booked.

SUB Fabinho - 4

Gave a calming presence after being correctly dropped. Needs a kick up the backside.

