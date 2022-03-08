Skip to main content
Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

Inter Milan came away with a fine 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool qualify for the quarter-finals however after they had won 2-0 in the San Siro in the first leg.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More:

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute before Alexis Sanchez was sent off two minutes later for a second yellow card.

In reality, Liverpool should have had the game sewn up hitting the woodwork three times through Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah (x2).

An amazing block from Arturo Vidal also prevented Luis Diaz equalising for the Reds at the Kop end later on.

It wasn't a vintage Liverpool performance but was very much a case of job done as they are now in the draw for the last eight that will take place on Friday, 18th March.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

