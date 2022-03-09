Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Reds Edge Through To UCL Quarters On Aggregate | Match Summary

Liverpool's two-goal advantage from the first-leg was enough to see them claim a place in the last eight of the Champions League despite defeat at Anfield last night.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Inter Milan, 1-0 victors on the night, gave everything in a fairly open encounter.

But the Reds can count them themselves unlikely not to have added to their first-leg lead. Joël Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Mohammed Salah (twice) all saw efforts crash against the woodwork.

Opportunity missed for Italians

The game was turned on its head on the hour mark when Inter's Lautaro Martínez's long-range effort beat Alisson at his far post, leaving Anfield stunned.

But just two minutes after the goal hopes of a famous comeback were all but dashed when former Arsenal and Manchester United man Alexis Sánchez picked up a second yellow card for a reckless challenge.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The sending off essentially killed Inter's momentum and saw Liverpool dominate proceedings for the final 30 minutes, with Salah missing a glorious chance to seal the tie in the dying embers.

This is the fourth time in five years that Liverpool have made it through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

