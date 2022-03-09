Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Player Ratings | Trent Alexander-Arnold Shines Brightest

Liverpool were unlucky not to find the back of the net but were glad to hear the final whistle after fending off a spirited Inter Milan, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Alisson Becker - 6.5

The Brazilian did well when called upon and kept the ball moving at the back. No keeper would get anywhere near Lautaro Martínez’s second-half stunner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5

Liverpool’s best player on the day. Was solid on the flanks and gave width. Held up Ivan Perišić well and provided good support to the attack. Set-piece delivery was excellent.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Joel Matip - 6

Came close to scoring with a header that cannoned off the crossbar in the first-half. A sloppy pass out of the back led to the Inter goal.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5

Did well but could arguably have put Martínez under more pressure before the Argentine's lethal strike on goal. The Dutchman posed a constant threat from set-pieces.

Andrew Robertson - 6

Put in a decent shift but wasn't a standout performer.

Fábio Tavares “Fabinho” - 6

A little sloppy at times, but was positionally solid and made a few key interceptions that stopped Inter from building momentum.

Curtis Jones - 6.5 (replaced by Keïta, 65')

A decent outing all in all. Some bright moments in the first half where he was direct and moved the ball through the midfield.

Thiago Alcântara - 6.5 (replaced by Henderson, 65')

Found his way into the game in the first half and showcased his typically exquisite ball control and passing abilities and made a few clever turns. Set up a gilt edge chance that was eventually squandered by Mohammed Salah early in the second-half.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5

Looked lively at times but ultimately frustrating. A different story had he slotted home two point blank chances in the second-half.

(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA/Sipa USA)

Diogo Jota - 6 (replaced by Díaz, 83')

Made a nuisance of himself but was bereft of supply. Almost latched onto a clever Thiago pass in the second-half.

Sadio Mané - 6.5

One of Liverpool’s better players on the day. Played in Salah for the Egyptian’s second opportunity of the night.

Subs:

Naby Keïta - 6

Put in a decent shift and kept the ball moving.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Slowed the game down and showed his leadership in the period immediately after Inter's goal.

Luis Díaz - 6.5

Would have registered his first Champions League goal for the Reds if not for a last-ditch tackle from Arturo Vidal.