A Look Back at Liverpool's 1-0 Victory Over Aston Villa | Premier League

The Reds travel to Villa Park on Tuesday looking to rebound from their draw over the weekend. Here is a look back at the last meeting between the two sides in December.

Jurgen Klopp opted for a typical 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leading the line. Steven Gerrard matched this with a 4-3-3 of his own, with Jacob Ramsey and Ashley Young manning the wings.

IMAGO / PA Images

The home side started the match brightly and went close through Andy Robertson in the 16th minute. A cross found the Scotsman at the back post but his deflected header was clawed away by Emi Martinez.

Liverpool's number 26 later turn provider in the 25th minute. His deep cross was met by Joel Matip, with only the post denying the Reds their opener.

Emiliano Martinez was called into action late in the half and his smart save on a Salah snapshot ensured both sides went into the break deadlocked.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The second half started as the first ended, with Villa's keeper again keeping Liverpool at bay. Virgil van Dijk directed a corner on goal but the Argentine was quick to react and knock it aside.

The Reds kept pushing and found the opener via the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

Tyrone Mings bundled over Mohamed Salah in the box, who dusted himself off and found the back of the net via the post.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool spurned a great chance to put the bed in the 82nd minute. Salah, Mané, and Jota found themselves 3 v. 1 on the break but were unable to find the final ball, and the chance was wasted.

Villa nearly found a way back into the game in the 86th minute after Alisson and Matip made a mess of a clearance, but the Brazilian was quick to defuse the situation.

The 1-0 scoreline held and the Reds were able to grind out an important 3 points.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |