Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

A Look Back at Liverpool's 1-0 Victory Over Aston Villa | Premier League

The Reds travel to Villa Park on Tuesday looking to rebound from their draw over the weekend.  Here is a look back at the last meeting between the two sides in December.

Jurgen Klopp opted for a typical 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leading the line.  Steven Gerrard matched this with a 4-3-3 of his own, with Jacob Ramsey and Ashley Young manning the wings.  

Mohamed Salah

The home side started the match brightly and went close through Andy Robertson in the 16th minute.  A cross found the Scotsman at the back post but his deflected header was clawed away by Emi Martinez.  

Liverpool's number 26 later turn provider in the 25th minute.  His deep cross was met by Joel Matip, with only the post denying the Reds their opener.  

Emiliano Martinez was called into action late in the half and his smart save on a Salah snapshot ensured both sides went into the break deadlocked.  

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho

The second half started as the first ended, with Villa's keeper again keeping Liverpool at bay.  Virgil van Dijk directed a corner on goal but the Argentine was quick to react and knock it aside.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Reds kept pushing and found the opener via the penalty spot in the 67th minute. 

Tyrone Mings bundled over Mohamed Salah in the box, who dusted himself off and found the back of the net via the post.  

Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander Arnold

Liverpool spurned a great chance to put the bed in the 82nd minute.  Salah, Mané, and Jota found themselves 3 v. 1 on the break but were unable to find the final ball, and the chance was wasted. 

Villa nearly found a way back into the game in the 86th minute after Alisson and Matip made a mess of a clearance, but the Brazilian was quick to defuse the situation.  

The 1-0 scoreline held and the Reds were able to grind out an important 3 points.  

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Emre Can Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Liverpool – Top Five Goals vs Aston Villa in the Klopp Era

By Adam Khan1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Premier League | Mohamed Salah To Miss Out In Predicted XI That Has Emerged Online

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Quotes

'I Don't Think There Is Any Hint Of Bias' - Pundit On Pep Guardiola Comments About Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Transfers

'Mane For Mbappe', 'He's Playing Better Than Salah' - Fans React To Reports Bayern Munich Are Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Very, Very Strange Behaviour' - Tottenham Insider Takes Aim At Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'That's A Forearm Smash' - Ex Referee Says Liverpool Midfielder Should Have Seen Red Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp On Whether Steven Gerrard Could Be His Successor At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane To Bayern Munich Played Down By Top Journalist, Amid Liverpool Contract Doubts

By Damon Carr18 hours ago