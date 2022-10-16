Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Player Ratings

And breathe… Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 in an incredible match at Anfield full of drama on and off the pitch.

An outstanding goal by Mohamed Salah was the difference between both sides but performances across the pitch did not go unnoticed. Here are the LFCTR player ratings for the victors.

Alisson Becker - 9

Alisson Becker is the best keeper in the world. Period. The Brazilian took control and kept everything calm throughout, commanding his area.

Then the assist. Wow. Reminiscent of the goal against Manchester United, Alisson’s quick thinking, vision, and technique put Mohamed Salah through for the winner.

James Milner - 7

Despite major doubts over the veteran before the match, generally, he did a good job. Moments of madness and rash decision-making has knocked his score down slightly, which could’ve led Liverpool to conceding.

His side was rightly targeted but for the most part, Milner stood his ground. Such a tough task to come in and no one can moan too much about his performance.

Joe Gomez - 9.5

Where has this Joe Gomez been? This is the Joe Gomez we saw before his big injury a couple of seasons ago.

Coming up against arguably the best striker in the world at the moment, the English centre-back will be emptying his pockets tonight to find long blonde hair left inside. Sensational. Man of the match

Virgil Van Dijk - 8.5

Calm as you like. As good as you like. Virgil Van Dijk. Liverpool’s Rolls Royce looked back to his best today and what a match to show it.

A fantastic clearance toward to end summed up how good the Dutchman was. His defending was one thing but his long cross-field balls to Harvey Elliot were something else.

Andy Robertson - 6

Ran his socks off and showed glimpses of what he is capable of. However, the left-back was very wasteful, especially in the first half.

Got into brilliant positions but an extra touch and terrible passes in the final third let his hard work down. Finding his feet back into the team and will take time to fully do so.

Fabinho - 7

A solid match from the Brazilian. Looked comfortable in possession and kept Kevin De Bruyne at bay, which is one of the hardest tasks in world football.

Still, not back to the Fabinho we are used to seeing but like Robertson, he’s getting there. Got brought off being on a booking which was a smart move by Jurgen Klopp.

Thiago - 8

Controlled the midfield alongside Fabinho, with eye-catching passes opening up space over the 90 minutes.

The experience Liverpool needed in a game like this, knew when to pass forward and knew when to slow the game down. Was unlucky to be booked as he slipped but other than that, just a usual Thiago Alcantara game.

Diogo Jota - 8

His work rate and ability to receive the ball was how Liverpool were able to build attacks. Every time a Man City player got near him, he either got past them or won a foul.

Should’ve got onto the scoresheet himself, missing two glorious headers. Luckily, they didn’t cost Liverpool the match. Suffered what looked to be a serious injury at the end.

Harvey Elliot - 6.5

A youngster in a huge match with a lot at stake and it showed. Plenty of times he got in good positions and panicked.

His movement was brilliant but after getting the ball, he failed to make an impact. Not a worry just a game for him to learn from.

Roberto Firmino - 6

Roberto Firmino doesn’t suit these matches any more. The in-form striker played in his suited role but struggled to get into the game.

Him going off for Darwin Nunez was a game-changer. A brilliant season so far for the magician, so he can have a day off.

Mohamed Salah - 9

The king of Egypt. The king of Anfield. Mohamed Salah turned Joao Cancelo like a tap before clinically slotting the winner home.

Looked threatening all match and should have scored his earlier chance. He soon made amends with a moment of brilliance. We may have Mohamed Salah back Liverpool fans.

Jurgen Klopp - 8

Tactics were spot on today from Klopp. Dropping Nunez knocks his score down but made it up by bringing him on. The triple substitution was the game-changer, and he deserves massive credit for making it.

Got sent off for telling the linesman to do his job correctly, but the official deserved it so a thumbs up from me.

SUB Darwin Nunez - 7.5

Manchester City's defence couldn't handle his runs but he couldn't finish his dinner.

SUB Fabio Carvalho - 7.5

An incredible cameo from the youngster. Looked lively as soon as he stepped on the pitch.

SUB Jordan Henderson - 6

Saw the game out, nothing special. Needed his leadership though at that point.

SUB Trent Alexander-Arnold - N/A

SUB Kostas Tsimikas - N/A

