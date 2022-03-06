Liverpool 1-0 West Ham: Match Review

As the Premier League enters its conclusive stage this season, Liverpool and Manchester City are still locked in a feverish battle for glory.

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions sat six points ahead of Liverpool, who had a game in hand, before the latter took on West Ham at Anfield last evening.

Win that, and Liverpool are three points adrift of Manchester City again and can be equal on points with a better GD if City loses the Manchester Derby later this evening and Liverpool win their game in hand against Arsenal.

The team sheet before the game featured eight changes, only Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson and Ibrahima Konaté retaining their places from the midweek fixture versus Norwich City.

Naby Keita survived a late injury scare to start for the Reds again, and the Carabao Cup final front three of Salah-Mané-Diaz was given the nod as well, Diogo Jota on the bench.

Before the game a minute's applause was held for Ukraine and anyone getting affected by the Russian invasion of the country, Liverpool fans breaking into another rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" during it as well.

As the game kicked off, West Ham got a very early "chance" to cause trouble for the Liverpool defence, which was soon flagged offside.

The resulting free-kick was taken quickly as the ball was whacked over to Mohamed Salah in the other half.

The Egyptian received the ball beautifully and did well to keep the West Ham defenders off, only to fluff his chance after he hit the ball directly at Lukas Fabianski.

West Ham were certain to not put up a toothless performance though, as Mikhail Antonio soon raced into the Liverpool box, leaving Konaté for dead, forcing Alisson to make the save for the narrow-angle shot.

The Hammers got another chance soon, as Antonio made a menace out of himself again and won a corner.

Alisson punched out the corner, only for it to reach Jarrod Bowen who shot it wide.

Liverpool finally broke the deadlock in the 27th minute though, a beautifully rolled ball by Alexander-Arnold finding Sadio Mané in the box, who wasn't missing from that position.

At the half-hour mark, Anfield witnessed a dazzling run from Luis Diaz, who received the ball in his own half and dribbled as far as to the edge of the penalty box, where he was fouled.

The freekick won was fizzed over the bar by Alexander-Arnold though, whose last free-kick goal was scored against the same opponents back in that November defeat.

Liverpool kept pushing for their third, and almost got it just before the 38th minute. A ball sent into the box by the Liverpool right-back caused pandemonium, as West Ham were just able to clear the ball through Cresswell.

Just two minutes later Pablo Fornals was set free to run at Alisson unchallenged, chipping the goalkeeper but Alexander-Arnold came to the rescue, making a priceless goal-line clearance just before halftime.

Liverpool seemed to lose some of their domination in the second half though, as West Ham started to grow into the game.

Only 4 minutes into the said second half, Andrew Robertson had to play the hero and block a shot from Jarrod Bowen,

Liverpool got their next good chance at the 64th minute, but Diaz' effort evaded the right-hand post by inches. The second goal just wasn't coming.

Another chance appeared just one minute later, Salah shooting straight at Fabianski again.

West Ham were next to hold their heads groaning, as Lanzini missed an absolutely glorious chance to get West Ham level.

Mohamed Salah missed yet another chance at the 78th minute. Diaz did well to find Salah in the box, but the 29-year-old wasted his third chance of the day.

It was his last touch, as he got substituted for Diogo Jota right after that.

West Ham got another dangerous chance and probably would have scored in the 81st minute but a combined valiant effort from Naby Keita and Robertson kept him at bay, conceding a corner in the process, which was cleared.

West Ham kept on pushing but Liverpool were just able to keep their heads together, and they held onto the score until Jon Moss blew the whistle almost six minutes into stoppage time.

A nervy, but absolutely huge, win for the Merseyside outfit, as their chase of Manchester City continues with the three points at Anfield.

This was Liverpool's seventh consecutive Premier League win, their longest since 2019/20, the season of their elusive Premier League victory.

It was another night of record-breaking for Virgil van Dijk tonight, as the imperious Dutchman broke the record for most home Premier League games played without a loss, previously held by Manchester United's Lee Sharpe.

It was a 52nd win in 60 games for the Holland captain.

It was a night to remember for Trent Alexander-Arnold as well, who was magnificent on both sides of the field tonight, one assist and one important goal-line clearance to his name among others.

Liverpool’s young defender continues his impressive season, and as Peter Drury said last night, "there is no route past 66".