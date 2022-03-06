Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United | Player Ratings | Premier League

Liverpool won a hard-fought match at Anfield against West Ham on Saturday with the only goal coming from Sadio Mane and here are the LFCTR player ratings.

It was an uncomfortable afternoon for Jurgen Klopp and his men as despite missing numerous big chances allowed their visitors in on goal all too often.

In the end, it didn't matter and it was very much a case of job done as Liverpool registered another victory to move within three points of leaders Manchester City.

Here are the player ratings:

Alisson Becker - 7

The Brazilian didn't have an awful lot to do but did well along with Alexander-Arnold to snuff out danger in the first half. Looked more comfortable dealing with corners than in the away match and other than a poor clearance, had a steady evening's work.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

A decisive match in defence and attack for Liverpool's England international, creating the goal for Mane and making a goalline clearance.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Dealt well with the threat of Michail Antonio in the first half and was assured throughout on the ball.

Found it difficult at times with the Hammers striker in the second half aerially and in behind but on the whole another solid game for the 22 year old.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

One mistake from a backward header was the only blemish on the Dutchman's game as he led the Reds to yet another clean sheet.

Andy Robertson - 9

Liverpool's best player on the day. Made several decisive saving tackles and blocks whilst teaming up well with Luis Diaz on the left in attack.

Fabinho - 7

A steady game in the centre of midfield for Fabinho whilst not at his barnstorming best. Used the ball well alongside his teammates in the engine room.

Jordan Henderson - 7

A good match from the skipper where his use of the ball at times was exquisite albeit a little cautious. Worked tirelessly.

Naby Keita - 8

Another very good performance from the Guinea international. Gave Liverpool an element of control in midfield and was prepared to play incisive balls in the final third, one of which led to the goal.

Mohamed Salah - 5

An afternoon to forget for Liverpool's top scorer. The tone was set in the second minute when clean through he saw his effort saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Was always a threat but all too often made the wrong decisions before being substituted.

Sadio Mane - 7

A real up and down game for Mane saw him score the winner and work incredibly hard for the team.

Despite being a constant thorn in the side of the Hammers' defence, he all too often lost possession when holding up the ball or with his passing. Booked.

Luis Diaz - 7

A player that gets people off their seats is how the Colombian has been described and at times he provided several moments to do that.

He is electric at times and will only get better. Decision making could be questionned late on when he could have passed to teammates in better positions than himself.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 6 (for Salah, 79)

Not really enough time for the Portuguese to make an impact. Came on as the visitors were beginning to cause problems so spent much of his time tracking back. Booked.

James Milner NA (for Keita, 90)

Curtis Jones NA (for Diaz, 90+6)

