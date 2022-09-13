It's all square at Anfield at half-time in what has been an entertaining first half between Liverpool and Ajax.

Liverpool started the game the better and deservedly took the lead in the 17th minute when Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota combined to hold off the Ajax defence to play in Mohamed Salah who finished well.

The goal seem to give the home side confidence and Jota fired wide just minutes later from 25 yards.

Ajax stunned the hosts however in the 27th minute when they cut through the right side of the Reds defence to find Mohammed Kudus in the box who fired an unstoppable shot past Alisson Becker.

The goal shocked Liverpool into action again with Thiago Alcantara excellent in midfield and they went close twice through Virgil van Dijk headers from corners.

Trent Alexander-Arnold burst into the box to see Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer in good form as he denied him just before half-time.

It's a much improved performance from Jurgen Klopp's team but Ajax remain a threat for what promises to be an entertaining second-half.

