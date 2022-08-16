Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Five Things We Learned | Jurgen Klopp | Luis Diaz | Darwin Nunez

Liverpool made it two draws out of two after a 1-1 scoreline at home to Crystal Palace last night. LFCTR take a look at what we learned from yet another disappointing result.

'Witch' Excuse Next Week?

Another disappointing result and another excuse from Jurgen Klopp. Following the opening day draw against Fulham, the Liverpool manager blamed a dry pitch. This week, a witch.

This week, The Reds have suffered further injuries to an already depleted squad, with Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino the latest additions. Post-match Klopp sarcastically stated that 'a witch' must've been at the training ground.

However, as funny as the comment may be, the excuses need to stop here. If you couldn't see how many injury-prone players we had, then wake up.

Yes, it is unlucky that a few others have too got injured, but regarding players such as Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara, the club only have themselves to blame.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

A Star Is Born

When arriving in January, Luis Diaz showed glimpses of what he is capable of, and coming into this season, many predicted (including myself) that the Colombian will take it to another level.

Although the winger has every attribute you'd want in that position, one thing was lacking from his performances last season. Goals. Add goals to his game and he challenges the best in the world.

After being unlucky in last week's draw against Fulham, with a disallowed goal and a bar hit, Diaz this week had a point to prove, and oh, how he proved it.

His sensational goal last night was not only a way back in the game, but it could be the kickstart to a potential player of the year contender.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Learn Quickly

When moving to the Premier League, there are many things you need to learn if you want to succeed. The standard is much higher, you will be punished for missed opportunities, and there is no room for petulance.

Darwin Nunez will have found out all three in just one night against Crystal Palace. At times, Nunez didn't look confident in front of goal and at one point passed it instead of trusting himself in a better position.

Joachim Anderson and he had a brilliant battle going on all night, however, just when it looked like the Uruguayan could get the upper hand, he lost his head.

Is it worrying? Yes. Can things change? Of course, but Nunez needs to learn from this and learn quickly.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fearless

What a player Liverpool have in Harvey Elliot. For someone at such a young age, to have the confidence and the lack of fear he has in the middle of the park is nothing but exciting.

His loan out to Blackburn Rovers was a perfect move and although he played on the wing, the experience he gained was priceless.

Jurgen Klopp has seen a special talent in him and has started to trust him to play in a midfield three. Last night, Elliot repaid that trust and outperformed everyone on the pitch.

Always looked to go forward, always asked for the ball, and always looked the main threat to the opposition. This is just the start.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Act Now

If you watch last night's match and still can't understand what this team lacks and why we have dropped four points in the first two matches of the season, then I can't help you.

We struggle against low-block teams because our front line get no space. The creativity and drive we have to rely on comes from defence, in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip.

This usually comes from midfield, but Liverpool don't have that in midfield. Thiago is the only real creative spark in midfield but is injury prone. Naby Keita is the only driving player in midfield, but again, injury prone and inconsistent.

Liverpool need to go and get a midfielder that can offer this. Now. Not next year. Now. And whilst we are talking about it, we don't just need one midfielder and Mohamed Salah has no competition.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

