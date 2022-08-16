Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Man Of The Match

After another disappointing draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, we can now bring you details of our LFCTR man of the match.

The Reds managed to come from behind again to take a point thanks to a brilliant Luis Diaz goal that cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's well-taken first-half opener.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

It was a difficult night for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool but the team once again showed their resilience by coming from behind with ten men after Darwin Nunez was sent off for a clash with Joachim Andersen.

This was a much-improved performance from Klopp's team however and they will feel unfortunate not to have taken all three points after dominating from start to finish.

In midfield, Harvey Elliott built on an impressive substitute appearance against Fulham last week, with another very promising display.

The 19-year-old was everywhere in the first half and used the ball well whenever he found himself in possession.

IMAGO / PA Images

He was only outshone by one player, Luis Diaz, who showed off his outstanding technique with a fantastic strike when off balance.

The Colombian was not at his best for the first hour, failing to combine effectively with the out-of-sorts Andy Robertson on the left.

Diaz never shies away however and always puts in a shift for the team and is willing to receive the ball in tight spaces.

The sending off of Nunez seemed to bring him to life however in the last 30 minutes as he worked relentlessly to make up for the striker's loss, carrying the fight to the Crystal Palace defence.

His goal was a masterpiece and that combined with his sheer determination to turn the game in Liverpool's favour earns him our man of the match award.

