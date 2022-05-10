Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | 5 Things We Learned | EPL

In a pivotal match for both sides, Liverpool and Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening. Here are 5 things we learned:

1. Damaging Result For Liverpool

Make no mistake, while this result isn't a death sentence for the Reds title charge, it is certainly detrimental. The title was already dependent on Manchester City dropping points and now even more so. All Liverpool can do from here on out is take care of their own business and hope that City slips up.

IMAGO / PA Images

2. Conte Low-Block Again Proves Stubborn

Liverpool have struggled with Antonio Conte's defensive setups in the past and Saturday was the latest example. The home side struggled to carve out quality chances and frankly were bailed out by a fortunate deflection on Luis Diaz's equaliser. Jurgen Klopp will likely look to address this with two finals on the horizon.

3. Luis Diaz Continues To Provide A Spark

For the majority of the match, it felt like "just one of those days". Liverpool found themselves behind and struggled to string passes together. That all changed in an instant thanks to the Colombian. He is capable of turning a match on its head in an instant and this could be huge in the coming weeks.

IMAGO / PA Images

4. Margins Are Razor Thin With A High Line

A hallmark of Liverpool's defence is its high line. For all the good it does, it just takes one momentary lapse in concentration for it to be undone. That lapse reared its ugly head on Saturday and resulted in Heung-Min Son's opener. The positives of a high line far outweigh the negatives, but the margins between an effective and an ineffective high line are minuscule.

5. Konate Again Selected For Marquee Match

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate seem to be 1A and 1B in terms of Virgil Van Dijk's partner, with the Frenchman the preferred of the two in bigger matches lately. He was again selected over the Cameroonian in the most difficult Premier League fixture left. Klopp will have a dilemma on his hands when choosing between the two in the upcoming finals.

