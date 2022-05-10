Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | 5 Things We Learned | EPL

In a pivotal match for both sides, Liverpool and Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.  Here are 5 things we learned: 

1. Damaging Result For Liverpool

Make no mistake, while this result isn't a death sentence for the Reds title charge, it is certainly detrimental.  The title was already dependent on Manchester City dropping points and now even more so.  All Liverpool can do from here on out is take care of their own business and hope that City slips up.

Jurgen Klopp

2. Conte Low-Block Again Proves Stubborn

Liverpool have struggled with Antonio Conte's defensive setups in the past and Saturday was the latest example.  The home side struggled to carve out quality chances and frankly were bailed out by a fortunate deflection on Luis Diaz's equaliser.  Jurgen Klopp will likely look to address this with two finals on the horizon. 

3. Luis Diaz Continues To Provide A Spark

For the majority of the match, it felt like "just one of those days".  Liverpool found themselves behind and struggled to string passes together.  That all changed in an instant thanks to the Colombian.  He is capable of turning a match on its head in an instant and this could be huge in the coming weeks.

Luis Diaz
Scroll to Continue

Read More

4. Margins Are Razor Thin With A High Line

A hallmark of Liverpool's defence is its high line.  For all the good it does, it just takes one momentary lapse in concentration for it to be undone.  That lapse reared its ugly head on Saturday and resulted in Heung-Min Son's opener.  The positives of a high line far outweigh the negatives, but the margins between an effective and an ineffective high line are minuscule.  

5. Konate Again Selected For Marquee Match

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate seem to be 1A and 1B in terms of Virgil Van Dijk's partner, with the Frenchman the preferred of the two in bigger matches lately.  He was again selected over the Cameroonian in the most difficult Premier League fixture left.  Klopp will have a dilemma on his hands when choosing between the two in the upcoming finals.  

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool's Said Mane (L) battles with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, on April 10, 2021.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa | Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Kostas Tsimikas Start For The Reds In Our Predicted XI

By Stephen Smith37 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Aston Villa
Match Coverage

A Look Back at Liverpool's 1-0 Victory Over Aston Villa | Premier League

By Stephen Smith44 minutes ago
Emre Can Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Liverpool – Top Five Goals vs Aston Villa in the Klopp Era

By Adam Khan2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Premier League | Mohamed Salah To Miss Out In Predicted XI That Has Emerged Online

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Quotes

'I Don't Think There Is Any Hint Of Bias' - Pundit On Pep Guardiola Comments About Liverpool

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Transfers

'Mane For Mbappe', 'He's Playing Better Than Salah' - Fans React To Reports Bayern Munich Are Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Very, Very Strange Behaviour' - Tottenham Insider Takes Aim At Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'That's A Forearm Smash' - Ex Referee Says Liverpool Midfielder Should Have Seen Red Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago