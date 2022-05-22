Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 1-1 Wolves First Half | Premier League Title

Liverpool are tied 1-1 with Wolves at halftime. Twitter reacts to the first 45 minutes of action.

Today is the final matchday of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Reds play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers with 90 minutes to define Liverpool's Premier League season.

Win and this side is immortalized forever. Lose and Manchester City win the Premier League yet again.

Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to react to the first half.

Liverpool V Wolves First Half Reactions

IMAGO / PA Images

Many, including LFC Transfer Room's Twitter account are calling for Liverpool to bring on both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in the second half.

Again, this has been a wild 45 minutes of football.

Others are reacting to Manchester City being down to Aston Villa at home.

Ta's reaction is all of us right now.

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is definitely keeping a close eye on today's scorelines.

Hope is alive with Liverpool supporters cheering for Aston Villa today.

Many Liverpool supporters like Moby are losing their minds.

