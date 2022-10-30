Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings

Liverpool suffered yet another embarrassing defeat last night, this time at the hands of a Leeds United side that hadn't won a match in eight matches.

After last week's loss against bottom-of-the-league Nottingham Forest, Jurgen Klopp's men had to come out with all three points. Instead, they came out with zero once more. Here is why...

Alisson Becker - 6

Again, let down by his teammates. Thrown under the bus by Joe Gomez for the first goal, having tried to help him.

Could've done slightly better for the second goal, however, the pathetic defending in the setup to the goal is not worthy to feature on Sunday League highlights.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Always a threat going forward and wasn't too bad at defending either. His cross-field passes, and crossing were one of the main contributions when attacking.

Being subbed off for James Milner made no sense whatsoever. Not his worst game. Not his best game.

Joe Gomez - 1.5

Get rid. I am not just talking about what Gomez should have done with the ball for the first goal either.

He has been terrible for a while now, with a very good performance on an odd occasion for people to forget. Not looking up when passing to Alisson was unacceptable. Should've cashed in last summer.

Virgil Van Dijk - 3

Lazy. Is he saving himself for the World Cup? If he is, then he needs questioning. The best defender I have personally seen at Liverpool in my lifetime, but lack of effort is hurting his reputation.

The reaction to both goals was pathetic. Asleep both times and his alarm suddenly woke him up. Needs to sort it out.

Andy Robertson - 7 Man of the Match

Another decent performance for Robertson. Tried everything to get a result for his team. Brilliant cross back into the box for Mohamed Salah's goal.

Defended well and his forward runs were the number one reason the Reds had any success. Deserves to keep his place for the remaining matches until the World Cup.

Fabinho - 2

I hate to say this, but Fabinho is done. The way Aaronson ghosted past him without even smelling the breath of the Brazilian sums up what he is bringing to the team right now.

Overplayed. Tired. Not his fault at all. Comes down to FSG's tight pockets. No player to give him competition. No player to give him a rest. Fabinho's decline shows why the American owners need to leave.

Thiago - 6.5

Love to watch this lad play football. An absolute pleasure. Despite the pitiful display from the majority of the team, it was nice to see Thiago back.

Had the Leeds players dancing at one point trying to tackle him, and somehow getting passes off with two, or three players around him.

Harvey Elliot - 5

Another player let down massively by the club. Overplayed at an age where he should just be in and out of the team. Instead, he is being heavily relied on and it's starting to show.

Always looked to get forward and create something but is starting to run out of ideas. Midfield is not his position and needs to either player at no.10 or on the right.

Roberto Firmino - 2

Did Firmino play? At one point I had to check the teams again to make sure he was on the pitch. When the forward is good, he is very good, when he is bad, then we play with ten players.

I'd like to say what he did wrong or right, but I honestly can't remember him doing anything. Lack of investment is the reason why the Brazilian continues to start in 2022 and should be a bit-part player now.

Mohamed Salah - 5

The reason why Liverpool were even in this match. Salah gives you goals no matter how atrocious the team is.

Had a few more chances to score but quite wasteful. Needs to be played behind Nunez and not alongside him as it gets the best out of his creative spark.

Darwin Nunez - 3

Chance after chance after chance. It's not good enough to miss such easy opportunities. We bought Nunez to stop this happening and some of his finishes are just as good as Firmino in front of goal.

To not even get a shot off in his one-on-one was embarrassing. We know he can finish; he just needs to stop overthinking situations. Nunez has been brilliant the last few weeks, let's hope this is a one-off.

SUB Curtis Jones - 4.5

Injected some spark but can't pass a parcel. His directness at the Leeds defence created chances for the home side until he made the wrong decision at the end.

A simple pass out wide when on a break just made me put my head in my hands.

SUB Jordan Henderson - 3.5

No effect at all. Shouted a bit. Passed a bit. Ran a bit.

James Milner - 1.5

Jurgen Klopp - 2

He has been thrown under a bus by FSG and he is protecting them. Call them out! Regarding the match, tactics were terrible, substitutions were worse. Bringing James Milner on made me feel sick.

