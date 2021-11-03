Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings

Those European nights under the Anfield lights! Champions League football was back at Liverpool tonight after almost two months.

Team news featured five changes, with two of them being in defence.

Joel Matip reclaimed his spot as Virgil van Dijk's partner in the heart of the defence, and Kostas Tsimikas was selected ahead of Andy Robertson, who is going though a rough patch.

With Curtis Jones injured, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started outside of the Carabao Cup for the first time this season, and Fabinho Tavares returned from injury.

In attack, Diogo Jota replaced Roberto Firmino in the front three.

Thiago Alcantara returned to the bench for the first time since his injury on the 18th of September, with Naby Keita and James Milner still ruled out.

Curtis Jones was unavailable due to getting a finger in his eye in training the previous day.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

Like most matches this reason, Liverpool started off in electric form and raced into a 2-0 lead in 20 minutes. Goals came from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané.

Things soon got worse for Diego Simeone's side as Felipe got sent packing for a cynical foul on Sadio Mané and then refusing to abide by the referee's orders.

Liverpool continued to dominate, and could have easily been 4 or 5 goals up if the chances were finished properly.

However, even with one man down, Atletico Madrid remained stoic and restricted the scoreline to just 2-0, a performance they shouldn't be completely ashamed of.

With this being their fourth win in four games this season, Liverpool have qualified for the last sixteen for the fourth season running, and as group winners as well.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 8

He was hardly bothered today by a mostly toothless Atletico attack, but he did his part well whenever he was called to action.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 9

A good game to bounce back from the weekend's disappointment. Both Liverpool goals were created by him tonight, and he could have had more. Apart from Yannick Carrasco dribbling past him once, his defending was great as well.

JOEL MATIP 8

Both centre backs had great games today, snuffing out every Atletico attempt to attack and venturing out with the ball as well. His game, however, could easily have been different had the Atletico goal which got defected from him stood.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8.5

Easy as you like, it's Virgil van Dijk. Bar that error at the dying embers of the game, he was quite brilliant today. Him and Matip compliment each other very well.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 9

What a refreshing game it was from left back, where the Greek international was absolutely excelling today. Defending? He didn it. Attack? He did it. Create? He did it. Made a humongous case for himself starting versus West Ham at the weekend.

FABINHO TAVARES 8.5

How much Liverpool had missed their lighthouse on the pitch! He makes life for the defence so easy. A very smooth return from injury for the 28 year old Brazilian.

JORDAN HENDERSON 8

Was not his absolute best tonight, but still was more than just good. He worked hard throughout the game, and only perhaps disappointed a few times while attacking.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 7

He shows more glimpses of the player he can be, but today was just not enough. He was carelessly giving the ball away and put the team in danger more than once before eventually hobbling off the pitch after another unfortunate injury.

SADIO MANÉ 8.5

Today was textbook Sadio Mané, and he could have gotten more than an 8.5 if he played the second half. A second consecutive brilliant game for the Senegalese.

DIOGO JOTA 8.5

Today was one of his best nights since arriving in Merseyside. He opened the scoring with yet another stunning header and kept on getting into good positions to score. Even at five foot ten, his heading ability is remarkable.

MOHAMED SALAH 8

An example of a great game without goals and assists. He was absolutely on it, but just couldn't finish to save his life. A first European night this season when the 29 year old didn't score.

SUBSTITUTES

ROBERTO FIRMINO 7.5

If only he got more time on the pitch. He was good for as long as he played, before getting subbed off due to an unknown injury.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 7.5

After 6 weeks the Spaniard finally stepped onto the pitch again. He got into the flow fairly quick and should be expected to be back to his smooth passing self by the next game .

DIVOCK ORIGI N/A

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

NATHANIEL PHILLIPS N/A

