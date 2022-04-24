Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Premier League | Match Review

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi. Here is everything you need to know about the 90 minutes and three points.

The Merseyside derby. No matter who puts on the shirts, the match will always have that edge, and this one was no different.

The match opened up, and immediately it was evident that this would be a test for Liverpool.

Not just on the pitch but also mentally, as it was clear that Everton would try anything to get in the heads of the home side.

The first half was mostly spent watching Richarlison roll around, and Pickford lay on the ball.

There were very few chances for both sides, and the Anfield ground was on edge the whole way, trying to spur The Reds into action.

Perhaps the most interesting moment in the first half came when Richarlisson went down yet again, and the Liverpool players played on for about 30 seconds until Abdoulaye Doucouré fouled Fabinho.

Then tempers flared as both sides entire team met around the referee, Stuart Atwell.

The intensity even made its way to the touchline as managers Jürgen Klopp and Frank Lampard went at it, reminiscent of when Liverpool lifted their first league trophy in 30 years when Lampard was leading Chelsea.

But the real action came in the second half. It began with a similar level of caginess but was eventually broken open when Klopp subbed on fan-favorite Divock Origi and new starman Luis Díaz.

Just two minutes later, the Belgian forward made a great run into the box, held the ball up well, and laid it off to Mohamed Salah, who put in a great cross across the box to Andrew Robertson, who headed Liverpool into the league.

The blood was in the water after this, and 23 minutes later, the Colombian winger tried a bicycle kick which may or may not have been a shot but fell perfectly to Origi, who headed The Reds to a two-goal advantage.

Liverpool leaves the match one step closer to the quadruple, while Everton leaves the match one step closer to relegation.

