Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool closed the gap at the top of the table on leaders Manchester City to nine points with a hard fought 2-0 victory against Leicester at Anfield and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's post match press conference here.

A goal in each half from Diogo Jota was enough to take the three points in a game the Reds dominated from start to finish.

Jurgen Klopp Diogo Jota

Jota's first came in the 34th minute from a Liverpool corner, rifling home after Virgil van Dijk had seen a powerful header saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Despite having further chances, it took until the 87th minute to double the advantage with the Portuguese slotting past Schmeichel after great work from Joel Matip.

Watch what Klopp had to say after the match here:

Read More

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Mati, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Diaz.

Liverpool Subs

Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, MInamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliott.

Leicester Starting XI

Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Lookman, Daka

Leicester Subs

Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemans, Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard.

Jurgen Klopp Diogo Jota
