Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Man of the Match | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool produced a controlled 2-0 victory over Leicester City, leaving just nine points between themselves and league leaders Manchester City. Here are our thoughts on the Man of the Match.

Firstly, honourable mentions. Both Luis Diaz and Andrew Robertson produced scintillating performances, combining well from the off they were a constant threat down the left.

Luis Diaz drives forward against Leicester City. IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah could have scored three after he replaced Roberto Firmino in the 60th-minute. Only the woodwork and two impressive saves from Kasper Schmeichel kept the Egyptian at bay.

The entire eleven, alongside the substitutes, were strong.

Yet, Diogo Jota remained a cut above the rest.

As has been the case on many occasions this season, the Portuguese striker made the difference. Scoring his 11th and 12th goals of the season, Jota continues to pile pressure upon Salah during the race for the golden boot.

Diogo's opener came 34-minutes in after a strong Virgil Van Dijk header. Schmeichel parried the ball but it fell to Jota's feet only six yards out.

The striker's second came with just four minutes remaining and sealed the Reds' victory.

Jota seals his brace and secures the victory for Liverpool against Leicester City. IMAGO / PA Images

Poor defending from the Foxes allowed Liverpool to recycle yet another corner. A Luis Diaz pass then fell to the feet of Joel Matip who calmly dispatched a pass through the legs of Wilfred Ndidi, leaving Jota in on goal.

An assist Mesut Ozil would have been proud to produce.

The dominant display saw Liverpool continue to pressure Leicester and Jota answered any doubts about the best striker in the PL this season. Diogoal Jota.

The transition made by the Portuguese star from a wide player to a central striker has been endlessly impressive. Critics have questioned his ability and ignorantly left him out of the number nine conversation. Tonight will have changed that.

