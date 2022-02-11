Match Review: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Diogo Jota Masterclass & Luis Diaz Impresses

The Reds faced off against The Foxes at Anfield in the Premier League after 17 days off from league action

This match came only a month and a half after Liverpool's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester at the King Power Stadium earlier this season. However, this time it would be the opposite result.

The match kicked off and from the beginning, Liverpool was looking the more deadly side. The new signee, Luis Díaz, was fantastic from the opening whistle.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Colombian was winning the ball, advancing it into dangerous positions, and playing balls into the box seemingly all of the first half.

The first goal of the game came from a corner kick in the 34th minute as Trent Alexander-Arnold swung a beautiful cross that was met in the air by Virgil Van Dijk, who headed the ball with a lot of pace at Kasper Schmeichel who then parried it right to Diogo Jota who pounced on the rebound to send The Reds 1-0 up.

IMAGO / PA Images

The second half began and it was more of the same, as Liverpool were peppering the Danish goalkeeper with shot after shot. It was because of the safe hands of the Leicester keeper that Liverpool was even remotely worried during the match, as he compiled nine saves.

Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott were brought on and were in the action immediately. The Egyptian had two big opportunities to score, one of which came from a bad pass at midfield where the Liverpool number 11 turned the defender and was in on goal only to have his effort saved.

The final blow to the away side came in the 87th minute as the ball was getting knocked around the Leicester box, only to be controlled by who else but Joël Matip, who then played a ball into the Portuguese forward who tucked the second goal away.

This performance will leave current league leaders, Manchester City feeling somewhat worried as it seems the Merseyside club is clicking on all cylinders at the moment.

