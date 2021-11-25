Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Key Player Stats

Liverpool were not at their best but still emerged as 2-0 winners against Porto on Wednesday in the Champions League. We take a look at the key player statistics from the match.

Goals from Thiago and Mohamed Salah saw the Reds home and gave them five wins out of five in Group B.

They will face AC Milan in the San Siro to see if they can be the first English club to win six out of six.

Here are the key player stats from the Porto game:

Player Name Goals Assists Total Shots Shots on Target Touches No of Presses No of Tackles No of Interceptions xGoals xAssists Passes Attempted Pass Completion % No of Progressive Carries No of Successful Dribbles Alisson Becker 0 0 0 0 48 0 0 0 0.0 0.0 47 93.6 0 0 Neco Williams 0 0 0 0 83 19 2 4 0.0 0.0 68 69.1 8 3 Kostas Tsimikas 0 0 0 0 48 10 0 5 0.0 0.0 40 65 8 1 Joel Matip 0 0 1 1 90 7 2 3 0.0 0.0 78 88.5 0 0 Ibrahima Konate 0 0 0 0 74 12 2 1 0.0 0.0 67 85.1 2 0 Tyler Morton 0 0 0 0 49 21 2 2 0.0 0.0 42 81.0 1 1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 0 0 1 0 51 10 2 2 0.1 0.1 42 71.4 2 1 Thiago 1 0 1 1 53 12 2 1 0.0 0.0 45 82.2 2 1 Mohamed Salah 1 0 2 2 30 6 0 0 0.3 0.1 24 62.5 4 1 Takumi Minamino 0 0 0 0 33 24 4 1 0.0 0.0 21 71.4 2 1 Sadio Mane 0 0 3 0 27 12 1 0 0.2 0.1 15 73.3 2 1 Andrew Robertson 0 0 0 0 27 1 0 1 0.0 0.0 23 82.6 2 0 Jordan Henderson 0 1 1 0 28 3 1 0 0.1 0.1 25 72.0 1 0 Fabinho 0 0 0 0 8 2 0 0 0.0 0.0 8 100.00 0 0 Divock Origi 0 0 1 0 13 4 0 0 0.0 0.0 8 87.5 3 1 James Milner 0 0 1 1 12 5 2 0 0.0 0.0 8 87.5 1 0

