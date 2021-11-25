Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Key Player Stats

Author:

Liverpool were not at their best but still emerged as 2-0 winners against Porto on Wednesday in the Champions League. We take a look at the key player statistics from the match.

Goals from Thiago and Mohamed Salah saw the Reds home and gave them five wins out of five in Group B.

They will face AC Milan in the San Siro to see if they can be the first English club to win six out of six.

Here are the key player stats from the Porto game:

Read More

Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Key Player Statistics

fbref.com

Player NameGoalsAssistsTotal ShotsShots on TargetTouchesNo of PressesNo of TacklesNo of InterceptionsxGoalsxAssistsPasses AttemptedPass Completion %No of Progressive CarriesNo of Successful Dribbles

Alisson Becker

0

0

0

0

48

0

0

0

0.0

0.0

47

93.6

0

0

Neco Williams

0

0

0

0

83

19

2

4

0.0

0.0

68

69.1

8

3

Kostas Tsimikas

0

0

0

0

48

10

0

5

0.0

0.0

40

65

8

1

Joel Matip

0

0

1

1

90

7

2

3

0.0

0.0

78

88.5

0

0

Ibrahima Konate

0

0

0

0

74

12

2

1

0.0

0.0

67

85.1

2

0

Tyler Morton

0

0

0

0

49

21

2

2

0.0

0.0

42

81.0

1

1

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

0

0

1

0

51

10

2

2

0.1

0.1

42

71.4

2

1

Thiago

1

0

1

1

53

12

2

1

0.0

0.0

45

82.2

2

1

Mohamed Salah

1

0

2

2

30

6

0

0

0.3

0.1

24

62.5

4

1

Takumi Minamino

0

0

0

0

33

24

4

1

0.0

0.0

21

71.4

2

1

Sadio Mane

0

0

3

0

27

12

1

0

0.2

0.1

15

73.3

2

1

Andrew Robertson

0

0

0

0

27

1

0

1

0.0

0.0

23

82.6

2

0

Jordan Henderson

0

1

1

0

28

3

1

0

0.1

0.1

25

72.0

1

0

Fabinho

0

0

0

0

8

2

0

0

0.0

0.0

8

100.00

0

0

Divock Origi

0

0

1

0

13

4

0

0

0.0

0.0

8

87.5

3

1

James Milner

0

0

1

1

12

5

2

0

0.0

0.0

8

87.5

1

0

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Report: Manchester United To Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager

14 minutes ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Key Player Stats

29 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Transfer Stance On USMNT Player Christian Pulisic After Liverpool And Barcelona Interest

2 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
Non LFC

Report: Reliable Journalist Update On Next Manchester United Manager - Zidane, Pochettino, Ragnick, Emery, Mancini, Rodgers, Lopetegui

4 hours ago
adama-traore-goal-vs-man-city
Transfers

Report: Wolves To Sell Cut-Price Adama Traore To Liverpool To Raise Funds For Other Reds Target

4 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara Tyler Morton
Match Coverage

‘Tyler Busquets’ - Fans React To Tyler Morton’s Performance For Liverpool Against Porto

4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfield Target In Contract Stand-Off With Fulham

5 hours ago
Thiago
Articles

Who Could Liverpool Face In The Champions League Round Of 16?

5 hours ago