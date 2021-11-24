Liverpool 2-0 Porto: Player Ratings

Four wins out of four in this season's Champions League season had already ensured before tonight's game that Liverpool progress to the next stage, topping their group.

Wins against Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid twice got Liverpool the 12 points they needed to essentially make Porto at home a friendly.

However, Jurgen Klopp evidently didn't think it was a friendly, as he sent out a stronger team than anticipated to battle the reigning champions of Portugal.

Neco Williams returned to right back after a long time, with Kostas Tsimikas getting a second consecutive start. Ibrahima Konaté got a start after a while as well.

The biggest news of the night was 19 year old Tyler Morton getting his Champions League debut, right after a weekend during which he was handed his Premier League debut. He started alongside veteran Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané remained in the attack, with Takumi Minamino getting rewarded for his goal against Arsenal with a rare start.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

Liverpool started off the match slowly, in contrast to their opponents who had a bright start. The home side, however, quickly grew into the game, a game which turned out to be quite close.

Sloppy passing in the first half gave Porto several opportunities to score, having six shots, but the defence did well to preserve the clean sheet.

The midfield was well balanced, with Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain being the highlights. The wingers were doing a good job as well, while Minamino struggled.

A stunning pass from Thiago saw the ball roll into the path of Sadio Mané, who scored to give Liverpool the lead after half an hour, but was later adjudged to be marginally offside.

The scoreline remained 0-0 as both sides made their way to their dressing rooms.

The second half saw Porto being the better team in the first few minutes, before Thiago Alcantara scored an absolute screamer and turned the tide of the game in Liverpool's favour.

Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson soon came on, and Liverpool started dominating in usual fashion.

Salah scored a brilliant goal himself to make it 2-0, before getting substituted. Game ended with that score.

Atletico Madrid losing to Milan in the other group game means Porto will be qualifying for the Champions League Round of 16 if they beat Atletico at home in matchday 6.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 7

Didn't have much to do as Porto did attack but didn't shoot much on target. Bar that late mishap, he was more than decent.

NECO WILLIAMS 8

A very good game attacking wise from the young Welshman, although it seemed he over complicated things for himself a lot during the game. However, he had a well balanced game tonight, and looked better than ever.

JOEL MATIP 8.5

He had a shaky first half but was extremely good in the second half, saving Alisson from committing a howler as well.

IBRAHIMA KONATE 8

He seemed a little careless at times but was otherwise absolutely solid, in all senses of the word.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 8

A good game, his movement on the ball was especially good. With Robertson having a good cameo off the bench, it remains to be seen if Klopp will choose him over the Scottish captain at the weekend.

TYLER MORTON 8

His first half was not remarkable, as he didn't get much of the ball, but when he did, he did very well. He was even better in the second half, and the fact that he played 90 minutes on his UCL debut as a 19 year old says a lot.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 8

A brilliant game, perhaps his best this season. We saw more than glimpses of the player he was in 17/18. Just so good, so good.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 9

Absolutely glorious. Splendid. Magnificent. He was defending like Baresi, passing like Zidane, and shooting like Gerrard. His goal tonight is right up there with one of the greatest Liverpool strikes in UCL history. Just brilliant stuff from a Spaniard, there was not one flaw in his game tonight.

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

Has a decent first half, was energetic in the second half too, but ultimately did end the game goal-less and assist-less. He did score a goal which should have been onside, but alas for him, it was chalked off.

TAKUMI MINAMINO 6.5

Second player of the night to score an offside goal, a good goal too at that. Unfortunately for him, he was very subpar the entire night, just not being able to keep up physically with the Porto players.

MOHAMED SALAH 8

He, like Williams, also seemed like he was trying too hard a times but, like Mané, he too was very energetic and scored beautifully with his first chance of the night, before he got quickly subbed out.

SUBSTITUTES

JORDAN HENDERSON 7

A good cameo, but it was tiring to see him ping balls up to no one in particular.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 7.5

An extremely energetic half an hour, he was bombing up the wing every few minutes. Seemed promising after a short run of poor games before his injury this season.

FABINHO TAVARES N/A

DIVOCK ORIGI N/A

JAMES MILNER N/A

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook