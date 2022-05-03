Skip to main content

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Story From The First Leg

The headline team news was that Jurgen Klopp recalled Ibrahima Konate in place of Joel Matip at centre-half who three days earlier played the full ninety in the Merseyside derby win.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, opted for a compact side, with defensive players like Juan Foyth and Francis Coquelin starting the hope of stifling a potent Liverpool attack.  

The pattern of the game was clear from the off. Villarreal were comfortable allowing the Reds to have the majority of the ball and to soak up pressure. The strategy had already been deployed rather effectively against Juventus and Bayern Munich in previous rounds, so who could blame them?!

But Liverpool's pressure was relentless. Added to that, Villareal's goalkeeper Gero Rulli looked shaky and opted to punch balls clear at every opportunity, even when it appeared that it was easier to catch and hold. Something had to give.

A long-range effort from Thiago Alcantara that rattled the post was the closest Liverpool came in a goalless first half.

Thiago Alcantara

But the Red's pressure eventually told. Jordan Henderson's deflected cross early in the second half found the back of the net, sending Anfield into raptures.

Liverpool players clearly smelt blood and quickly put themselves two to the good via Sadio Mané barely two minutes later. Salah was afforded the time to receive the ball and turn on the edge of Villarreal's box. He then slid in Mané who finished cooly under Rulli.

Sadio Mane

The Reds thought they had found a third, but Andy Robertson's sumptuous volley was ruled out for offside in the 64th minute.  

The rest of the match played out with minimal fuss. Liverpool spurned a few good chances but were content to keep the ball and see out the match.

Anfield Liverpool Flag
