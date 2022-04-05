Liverpool 2-0 Watford | Five Things We Learned | Premier League | EPL

The international break finally concluded and Liverpool returned with a much-needed win to boost their title hopes.

The Reds moved two points ahead of title rivals Manchester City with an average win over Watford.

Here are five things we learned:

1) Thiago’s Salsa Passing

Thiago Alcântara is world class. He produced a masterclass performance with his incredible passing ability. Left foot, right foot; devastating!

The Spaniard also delivered an assured defensive display. He won the tackles, made the interceptions and showed strength to mark an impressive performance.

2) Diogo Jota The Heading Specialist

Diego Jota may not be the tallest player in the Liverpool squad, but he is the best player at heading the ball.

A beautiful Trent Alexander-Arnold-like delivery from Joe Gomez saw the Portuguese forward guide his header magnificently past Ben Foster.

3) Joe Gomez Is An Old-school Right Back

Joe Gomez was producing a MOTM type performance for the first 40 minutes of the game. He then got booked for a needless challenge.

Running up and down, Gomez looked menacing. Defensively strong and offensively making an effort, the 24-year-old played well.

4) The Famous Anfield Atmosphere

Jurgen Klopp said he wanted the 'best atmosphere ever' inside Anfield against Watford and the crowd played their part.

Despite a below-par performance from the Reds, the fans showed their support from the first minute to the last.

In a raucous atmosphere, Liverpool should consider themselves lucky to have such amazing supporters and thank them for the win.

5) Roberto Firmino: The Silent Killer

The Brazilian redefined the false 9 position. Though selected as a striker or a center-forward, the fans and pundits brand him as a false 9 for his all round commitments.

In yet another selfless display, the samba magician was all over the pitch. He helped out the defence and strung a few intricate passes to open up Watford’s defence.

He is getting back to his best, especially when Liverpool is heading towards a tough run of games in April.

