Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Man Of The Match | Champions League

Liverpool grabbed the three points on another dramatic Champions League night at Anfield.
Liverpool scored late to grab a vital victory against Ajax in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team started the game the better and deservedly took the lead in the 17th minute when Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota combined to hold off the Ajax defence to play in Mohamed Salah who finished well.

Ajax stunned the hosts however in the 27th minute when they cut through the right side of the Reds defence to find Mohammed Kudus in the box who fired an unstoppable shot past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool grabbed victory in the 89th minute when Joel Matip headed home a Kostas Tsimikas corner.

It was a far superior performance from Klopp's team as they bounced back from last week's defeat against Napoli in the best possible fashion.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk shook off recent criticism to put in improved performances. Kostas Tsimikas got better and better as the match went on and Thiago Alcantara made a huge difference in the middle of the park alongside Fabinho.

Match winner Matip was the stand out however and not only because of the importance of his winning goal.

Throughout the match he strode forward out of defence calm and composed to pick incisive passes through the Ajax team creating dangerous situations.

The 31-year-old is a calming influence on this Liverpool team and as the difference maker, he edges Thiago as the LFCTR man of the match.

