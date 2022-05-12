Liverpool 2 - 1 Aston Villa | Five Things We Learned | EPL

After falling behind early, Liverpool earned a hard-fought three points at Villa Park thanks to goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mané. Here are five things we learned from the result.

1. Conceding First is a Worrying Trend

For the third match in a row, Liverpool found themselves trailing and were forced to put forth a monumental effort to get themselves back in the match.

This recent trend will be something they will want to avoid in the upcoming finals against two sides who are willing to sit deep and protect a lead.

2. Fabinho Injury A Worry

The minutes have been piling up for the Brazilian this season and he was forced off against Villa with a hamstring issue.

There are options for dealing with the loss of a mainstay like Fabinho, but Liverpool will be doing all they can to ensure he is back for the UCL final.

3. The Left Wing Belongs to Luis Diaz

In a shock to no one, Luis Diaz was involved in Sadio Mané's match-winner. After starting the match on the right and struggling to influence the match, the Colombian found himself in space on the left wing and put a cross on a plater for Mané to head home.

Liverpool's number 23 is currently too instrumental to move from where he is most effective, which seems to be on the left wing.

4. Diogo Jota Needs A Goal

The emergence of Sadio Mané at striker seems to have done a number on Diogo Jota. He has not scored since his equalizer at the Etihad and he lately frequently finds himself playing on the wing, where his best traits seem to go to waste.

He can score a goal out of nowhere, which could prove vital in the final handful of matches, so it is imperative he regains his form.

5. Curtis Jones With A Performance To Build On

Struggling for minutes of late, Curtis Jones knew he needed to seize his opportunity against Aston Villa and did just that. His driving runs from deep helped open things up for the Reds and he was diligent in his defensive work, winning 5/6 ground duels and harrying the Villa midfield all over the pitch.

With a midfield acquisition seeming likely in the summer, the Scouser will need to stake his claim to a spot within Jurgen Klopp's squad and his performance against Villa should give him the belief he can do this.

