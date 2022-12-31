Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings

Another win for Liverpool, making it four wins on the bounce in the league. However, it wasn't all plain sailing.

It was the visitors who took an early lead after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall found himself with a clear run through the Reds' midfield and defence.

Jurgen Klopp's men did respond but their two goals came from a man in blue. Leicester defender Wout Faes spectacularly put the ball into his own net not once, but twice into the top corner.

Liverpool managed to hold on in a very nervy second half to claim all three points. Which players impressed you throughout the 90 minutes and which players were disappointing?

Alisson Becker - 7

Was busier than expected but stood up to pretty much anything coming his way. Couldn't do much about the goal as he was let down by his teammates in front of him. Calmed the game down at the end when Liverpool needed it the most.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

"Trent can't defend." Yes, he can. A brilliant all-around performance by the right-back, keeping Harvey Barnes quiet. His cross for the equaliser gave Wout Faes no other choice but to attempt a clearance.

Joel Matip - 5.5

Off the boil once again. Going forward was a threat but nowhere near good enough defensively. Completely out of position for the opener. The look Thiago gave him for an unnecessary long ball at the end summed up his game.

Virgil Van Dijk - 6.5

Always there to clear the ball but was also at fault for the first goal. Never saw the danger and wasn't alert when needed to be. However, was solid for the most part, especially in the last 20 minutes when we needed him to be.

Andy Robertson - 5.5

Always a threat going forward but continued to either give the ball away or play a poor ball into the box. In trouble of losing his place to Tsimikas permanently.

Jordan Henderson - 4

I have no words. One the worst performances I have ever seen the captain put in. Not only have his legs gone, but his passing was also nothing less than atrocious. Continued to look for the long ball over the top and failed. He seems to shoot from 25 yards every match now which always tends to end up in the stands. Shocking.

Thiago Alcantara - 9 Man of the Match

The reason why Liverpool won this match. The reason why Liverpool don't have the worst midfield in the league. Thiago's passing was as sexy as it usually is. His defending, however, was incredible. Made some match-saving tackles. Easily the man of the match.

Harvey Elliot - 6.5

His ability to create space and get passes off in such little space is hard to defend again. Elliot's quick feet won many fouls in dangerous places on the pitch. Unfortunately, I don't believe he's cut out as a centre-midfielder. Being let down in his development because of the lack of investment by the club in that area.

Mohamed Salah - 7

Not his best game but certainly wasn't quiet. Had a couple of chances he created himself. Should've got onto the scoresheet with a poked effort, failing to sort his feet out. A bad game for Salah is still a decent game for anyone.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5

Why? Why do we have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starting two days before 2023? The former winger's performance was about as memorable as the time between Christmas and New Year. Pointless.

Darwin Nunez - 8

This lad is something else. I mean that in the best way possible. I predicted chaos for the Leicester defence and that's exactly what we got. Missed a couple of chances again and was unlucky to hit the post for the second goal, however, his runs alone made it possible for us to even get goals. His goals will come.

SUB Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Brilliant. The fresh legs Liverpool needed. Certainly giving Jurgen Klopp something to think about for the left-back dilemma.

SUB Naby Keita - 6

Steady really. Showed more than Henderson within the small period he got. Always progressive which is positive. I'd start him Monday over the captain.

SUB Joe Gomez - N/A

SUB Stefan Bajcetic - N/A

