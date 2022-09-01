Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United: Player Ratings

Liverpool scored a dramatic late winner in the 98th minute to complete a comeback against Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League last night, but who was your man of the match, and who didn’t impress?

Alisson Becker - 6

Just a standard game for the Brazilian keeper with not much to do other than a few timid shots keeping him awake. It may have been a different story if Newcastle had their best three, but Alisson had a quiet night as a whole.

The goal he did concede he couldn't do anything about, it was mistakes in front of him that left him without a clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

The right-backs passing and crossing were on point, for the most part, that was until his poor cross-field pass set up the opening goal for the away side.

Defended quite well against Ryan Fraser, who had a point to prove, but was lucky that he didn't have to face Allan Saint-Maximin. Most of the attacks down his side through and linked up well with Elliot and Salah.

Joe Gomez - 4

Not good enough. Joe Gomez is not the same as he used to be. Once England's best centre-back option, he has become a player that is full of mistakes and regularly chooses the wrong option.

The shot from outside the box towards the end of injury time summed up Gomez's performance. Joel Matip is coming back at the right time.

Virgil Van Dijk - 7

Won every header and cut out any key pass Eddie Howe's side made, whether it was against Alexander Isak or Chris Wood. Never looked in real danger and was back to his old self.

Maybe the last time we see him partner Joe Gomez with Joel Matip available for the weekend, so more of a chance to see the best of Van Dijk.

Andy Robertson - 5

Another player that is not the same anymore, but his forward runs which caused havoc boosts his score up slightly.

Almiron passed him with ease at times and when Kostas Tsimikas came on, it made Robertson's poor performance stand out even more so. He needs to be dropped for the Merseyside Derby.

Fabinho - 7

Kept the Newcastle midfield quiet for the most part which is his main job. One of the two midfielders that knew when to go forward and when to calm the game down.

Usually covering for mistakes behind him, Fabinho stepped in when needed, which allowed his fellow Brazilian Alisson Becker to have a quiet night.

Jordan Henderson - 4

Nothing left to say. Thank you for everything Henderson, you are a Liverpool legend, but you ain't good enough anymore. A poor attempt to clear before Newcastle's goal.

The only forward passes the midfielder makes are either long balls or misplaced. When a 19-year-old next to you is showing how you should be playing in that role then it's time to take a step back.

Harvey Elliot - 9

19 years-old. Harvey Elliot is 19 years old. Once again, the youngster continued to be the driving force and spark this Liverpool side need.

Every time he got the ball he had one thing in mind, attack. Elliot gave the Newcastle midfield a hard time, not knowing how to stop him. Without the midfielder last night, we lose. Man of the Match

Luis Diaz - 8

Like Elliot, Diaz has been yet again the bright spark this season. Forever looking to run at Kieran Trippier, forever looking to beat players. Diaz caused problems for the opponents.

He is too quick for defenders, and always wins fouls and free-kicks in decent attacking areas of the pitch. Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, testing the keeper as much as he could.

Roberto Firmino - 6

Took his goal well, but was quiet for most of the night. An incredible match against Bournemouth had people saying he still had it, but in reality, he doesn't have it in many games anymore.

Tried to link up with the midfield as often as he could, but it was only Elliot that gave him that opportunity to do so. When he doesn't link up well, Firmino doesn't have a good game.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Mohamed Salah has been off it in the last few games and it was one of those matches last night. He had glimpses of brilliance, usually at the edge of the box, but not often enough.

A great touchback for Firmino's goal and played a huge part in the winner by keeping the play going. Expect more from him against Everton.

SUB Fabio Carvalho - 8

Thank you, Fabio. Oh, how we needed that winner. Fabio Carvalho has been making bit part appearances this season so far, but each time he has made an impact.

Deserved to be the player to get the winning goal and took it brilliantly under the pressure. Another impressive cameo will have Klopp thinking about him starting going into the weekend.

SUB James Milner - 6

Was a good last 20 minutes for Milner covering Trent Alexander-Arnold. Always looked to make things happen, playing some decent forward passes

SUB Kostas Tsimikas -7

He has done enough to get his deserved start. His crossing had the defence worrying more than they did with Robertson's crosses.

Linked up well with Luis Diaz and every ball he played was in dangerous areas. We need him starting against Everton, if not, he is more than unlucky.

Jurgen Klopp - 6

Got his win in the end, but his loyalty to certain players will hurt Liverpool in other matches and have already.

Made the right substitutions, but could havePost-Match made them earlier. Animated as ever and seems frustrated at the moment. Wonder why?

