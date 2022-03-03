Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Player Ratings | Taki Minamino & Ibrahima Konate Standout Performers?
Liverpool edged past Norwich City at Anfield last night to reach a first FA Cup quarter-final under Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds’ quarter-final opponents will be revealed in a draw at 7:45pm tonight.
Alisson Becker - 7 (out of 10)
Was a spectator for the vast majority, but pulled off a wondrous save in the dying embers to deny Jonathan Rowe an unlikely equaliser.
Some wayward kicking in the first half brings score down slightly.
James Milner - 7
As dependable as ever. Never looked out of place at right-back (not that this was a surprise!). Quietly went about his work and made some key interceptions.
Ibrahima Konate - 8
Rock solid. Seems remarkable that the lad is just 22. You cannot budge him off the ball and he strides forward like a colossus.
Main highlight was his show of incredible strength against Rowe to see out a ball from the edge of his own penalty area.
Joe Gomez - 6
Again, not a lot wrong with the display. Could have been a little quicker out to meet the oncoming Lukas Rupp before the latter slotted home Norwich’s consolation.
Kostas Tsimikas - 7
Consistent. Did everything required of him, and delivered the crosses that led to Liverpool’s first-half goals. Was impressive in the way he tracked back and recovered balls.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6
Quiet. Never stopped trying but not a performance to write home about. Clipped the left post at the Kop end with an instinctive strike just after half-time.
Jordan Henderson - 7
Neat and tidy, with some flicks and party tricks in the first-half. Passing was on point, and was the driving heart of the Liverpool press. Replaced on 61’ by Tyler Morton with game seemingly won.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Curtis Jones - 8 (could of been 10)
Everything good about Liverpool went through him the first-half - here, there, and everywhere. Was dangerous in attack too, unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area that clipped the bar early on.
Read More
Could have been in MOTM contention had it not been for a thigh injury that saw him replaced by Harvey Elliot at half-time.
Takumi Minamino - 9
Two more goals for a man that can seemingly do no wrong. Both were brilliantly taken.
That’s now nine goals this season in all comps for the Japanese international. Not bad for a fifth choice forward who is starved of minutes,
Divock Origi - 5
A little lacklustre. Lost the ball in some promising moments. Assisted Minamino’s first goal.
Diogo Jota - 6
Struggled to make an impact. Glided nicely with the ball to set-up Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early second-half chance.
Subs
Tyler Morton - (on for Hendo, 61’) - 6
Clean and tidy. No major highlight.
Harvey Elliot - (on for Jones, 45’) - 6
Persevered and was direct and positive with ball.
Sadio Mane - (on for Origi, 84’) - N/A
Luis Diaz - (on for Jota, 84’) - 7
Made things happen instantly. Looked bright, again.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals
- Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea
- Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil Van Dijk Make James Milner's All-Time XI
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook