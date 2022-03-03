Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Player Ratings | Taki Minamino & Ibrahima Konate Standout Performers?

Liverpool edged past Norwich City at Anfield last night to reach a first FA Cup quarter-final under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds’ quarter-final opponents will be revealed in a draw at 7:45pm tonight.

Alisson Becker - 7 (out of 10)

Was a spectator for the vast majority, but pulled off a wondrous save in the dying embers to deny Jonathan Rowe an unlikely equaliser.

Some wayward kicking in the first half brings score down slightly.

James Milner - 7

As dependable as ever. Never looked out of place at right-back (not that this was a surprise!). Quietly went about his work and made some key interceptions.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Rock solid. Seems remarkable that the lad is just 22. You cannot budge him off the ball and he strides forward like a colossus.

Main highlight was his show of incredible strength against Rowe to see out a ball from the edge of his own penalty area.

IMAGO / PA Images

Joe Gomez - 6

Again, not a lot wrong with the display. Could have been a little quicker out to meet the oncoming Lukas Rupp before the latter slotted home Norwich’s consolation.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Consistent. Did everything required of him, and delivered the crosses that led to Liverpool’s first-half goals. Was impressive in the way he tracked back and recovered balls.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6

Quiet. Never stopped trying but not a performance to write home about. Clipped the left post at the Kop end with an instinctive strike just after half-time.

Jordan Henderson - 7

Neat and tidy, with some flicks and party tricks in the first-half. Passing was on point, and was the driving heart of the Liverpool press. Replaced on 61’ by Tyler Morton with game seemingly won.

Curtis Jones - 8 (could of been 10)

Everything good about Liverpool went through him the first-half - here, there, and everywhere. Was dangerous in attack too, unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area that clipped the bar early on.

Could have been in MOTM contention had it not been for a thigh injury that saw him replaced by Harvey Elliot at half-time.

Takumi Minamino - 9

Two more goals for a man that can seemingly do no wrong. Both were brilliantly taken.

That’s now nine goals this season in all comps for the Japanese international. Not bad for a fifth choice forward who is starved of minutes,

IMAGO / PA Images

Divock Origi - 5

A little lacklustre. Lost the ball in some promising moments. Assisted Minamino’s first goal.

Diogo Jota - 6

Struggled to make an impact. Glided nicely with the ball to set-up Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early second-half chance.

Subs

Tyler Morton - (on for Hendo, 61’) - 6

Clean and tidy. No major highlight.

Harvey Elliot - (on for Jones, 45’) - 6

Persevered and was direct and positive with ball.

Sadio Mane - (on for Origi, 84’) - N/A

Luis Diaz - (on for Jota, 84’) - 7

Made things happen instantly. Looked bright, again.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook