    October 30, 2021
    Liverpool 2-2 Brighton - Key Moment Text Summary

    Author:

    Liverpool took on Brighton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon looking to maintain their unbeaten run and keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea. Here is the LFCTR's text summary of the key moments from the game.

    KICK OFF!

    4'   GOAL! Jordan Henderson curls a sumptuous shot past Robert Sanchez from the edge of the box. The assist came from Mohamed Salah who rolled the ball into Henderson's path. Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

    20'  SUB! Naby Keita clutches his hamstring and his afternoon is cut short as he limps off to be replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. 

    24' GOAL! The Ox makes an immediate impact as his excellent cross is headed home by Sadio Mane. Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

    35' GOAL DISALLOWED! Mane capitalises on a mistake by Sanchez to bundle the ball home but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review for handball by Liverpool's number 10. Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

    41' GOAL! A magnificent strike from 25 yards from Enock Mwepu flies past Alisson. The assist came from Solly March and the goal gives Brighton a lifeline just before half time. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

    45+2 HALF TIME!

    60' SUB! Alexis Mac Allister replaces Yves Bissouma.

    65' GOAL! The comeback is complete as Leandro Trossard finishes a fine move started by goalkeeper Sanchez. Adam Lallana with the assist. Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

    66' SUB! Tariq Lamptey replaces Jakub Moder.

    77' SUB! Pascal Gross replaces Lallana.

    78' SUB! Diogo Jota replaces Roberto Firmino.

    87' SUB! Takumi Minamino replaces Curtis Jones.

    88' BOOKING! Minamino is shown a yellow card for a foul.

    90' BOOKING! Lamptey receives a yellow card for a foul .

    90+1' BOOKING! Shane Duffy is shown a yellow card for a foul.

    90+4' BOOKING! Andrew Robertson is shown a yellow card for dissent.

    90+5' FINAL WHISTLE! FT Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip

    Brighton Starting XI

    Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella, Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March, Leandro Trossard

    Brighton Subs

    Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

