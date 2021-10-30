Liverpool 2-2 Brighton: Player Ratings

After almost a month, Anfield roared again today as Liverpool played their first home game since taking on Manchester City in the league for a 2-2 draw. Their opponents, Graham Potter's impressive Brighton.

There were 10 changes from the side which defeated Preston North End midweek, with most of the first team returning after the week off. Only Curtis Jones kept his place.

It is worthy to note that Ibrahima Konaté also kept his place from last week's 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 22 year old Frenchman was immensely impressive, and got his second consecutive start for the first time this season as reward.

Speaking of rewards, 18 year old Tyler Morton was named on the bench, after a good shift in the midfield against Preston North End.

As for injuries, Fabinho Tavares remains out, along with James Milner. Naby Keita survived an injury scare, and was named on the starting sheet.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

A brilliant (for the south coast side) and hectic game today, Liverpool were held to their second consecutive 2-2 draw at home. The Merseyside team were toothless, while Graham Potter's team went in with their claws out.

After a strong start, Liverpool were up 2-0 by the 25th minute, but as Brighton started to get into third gear, nervousness was evident in the red team.

Mané scored a ridiculous goal courtesy of the Brighton keeper's carelessness, but his goal got chalked out for handball.

Enock Mwepu then scored a screamer of a goal, as the ball drifted into the top of Alisson's net from the outside of the box.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Half-time came and went, with both teams wrestling for domination, the play going from one side of the park to the other.

However, Liverpool soon started burning out, as Brighton seemed to absorb the energy their opponents were losing. Soon enough, Leandro Trossard had the ball in the back of the net. 2-2.

The Belgian scored again but Liverpool had the offside flag to thank as the would be winner got ruled out.

Not deflated by the set up, Brighton kept on pushing but failed to get the decider.

As the game ended 2-2, Liverpool would be looking at the growing gorge in points between them and table leaders Chelsea as they wonder what went wrong today.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 8.5

While he perhaps could have done better for the first Brighton goal, he was absolutely the reason why Liverpool was in the game in the second half. Man mountain in goal.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 5.5

Just so poor, which the 23 year old's loose set pieces highlighted again today. He was just off it.

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 6.5

He did well, not great but certainly not average or bad. It was not his fault the midfield in front of him gave no protection.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7

He was the best defender on the pitch today, and one of the 2 or 3 people on the pitch who seemed to remember what defending is.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 5

Just an incredibly bad game, especially by his standards. Nothing was going right for him, and he even almost cost his team a goal, but was saved by the offside flag.

JORDAN HENDERSON 5

Absolute beauty of a goal, but could not make up for his sloppy passes and headless crosses. His midfield was just non existent for most of the game.

NABY KEITA 7

He was playing so well, the heartbeat of Liverpool's drive, before he unfortunately came off. A good case of jinxing, after a whole week of folk marvelling at how he came off unscathed after the Manchester United game.

CURTIS JONES 4.5

His worst performance in the red shirt. His couldn't string together a pass and his defending was just diabolical.

SADIO MANÉ 7

He scored a sweet header, but it was his defending that was better today. In the second half, he was more a makeshift left back than a left winger.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 5

Just was not on it. A very bad day at the office.

MOHAMED SALAH 6.5

He got a good assist but was otherwise absolutely locked out. He did score, but that was offside. He was marked very well today so not really his fault.

SUBSTITUTES

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 5

Was a very positive influence on the game at first, with a delicious cross for Mané's header, before him and the midfield just buzzed out.

DIOGO JOTA N/A

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

