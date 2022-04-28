Skip to main content

Liverpool 2 Villarreal 0 | UCL | Five Things We Learned

Liverpool were 2-0 victors in the first leg of their UCL Semi-Final against Villarreal on Wednesday at Anfield and here are 5 things we learned:

1. Ibrahima Konate continues to impress

Jurgen Klopp again opted for the Frenchman in a crucial match and was vindicated.  The 22-year-old was imperious, using both his pace and strength against Villarreal's counter-attacking threat.  He seems to be close to entering Liverpool's first-choice eleven. 

Ibrahima Konate

2. Liverpool no longer fear a deep block

Liverpool teams of the past have notoriously struggled to create against sides that sit deep.  Those days are now gone.  With two goals on the evening and countless other opportunities, the Reds had no issues breaking down Villarreal and will look to do the same in the second leg.

3. Diaz, Mané, and Salah are the preferred front three

Klopp seems to have settled on Diaz, Mané, and Salah as his de facto front three, based on their selection in this match and the recent EFL Cup final.  The Colombian has slotted in seamlessly and with players like Jota, Firmino, and Origi as options on the bench, Liverpool's attacking depth is astounding.

4.  Sadio Mané continues to impress as striker

For someone still learning the position, Sadio Mané sure does look a natural at striker.  His link-up play, pressing, and finishing were all on display today.  He harried the Villarreal backline and midfield at every opportunity and put the game to bed with his goal.  The Senegalese continues to bolster his claim to this role.

Sadio Mane

5. Thiago's defensive nous integral again

While his abilities on the ball are more talked about, Thiago is no slouch defensively and he showed why against Villarreal. Winning 100% of his challenges and making 5 interceptions, the Spaniard was integral in preventing the away side from getting into a rhythm offensively.

