Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Man Of The Match | Premier League | EPL

It was a comfortable afternoon for Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday as they ran out 3-0 winners against Brentford in the Premier League.

Despite controlling the first half, it took 44 minutes to break the deadlock when the excellent Fabinho headed home a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fabinho

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed home a fantastic Andy Robertson cross to make it two before Takumi Minamino made it three after exchanging passes with Roberto Firmino.

The influence of the Liverpool midfield grew stronger the longer the game went on with Fabinho excelling in the number six role throughout.

The Brazilian's goal was a well taken header which he made look far easier than it actually was.

He controlled the middle of the park, snuffing out any danger and starting wave after wave of attack for his team.

Creatively, he was also brighter than his midfield teammates in that first half though both Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones looked far better when taking greater risks with their use of the ball after the interval.

There were notable good performances from Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but for his all round performance as well as his goal, Fabinho is our pick for man of the match.

Fabinho
