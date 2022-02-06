Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City: Player Ratings | FA Cup

The January international break is now over, and we are back to club action, with Liverpool facing the job of knocking out Cardiff City from the FA Cup tonight and progressing to the next round.

For the first time this season, Jurgen Klopp had a fully fit squad, albeit Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah are not available due to international duty, and had more freedom than usual today to pick out his starting eleven.

However, saying "fully fit" squad might be a little bit of a stretch, for although Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez have recovered from COVID-19, they didn't get enough time to get practice for Cardiff done.

Caoimhín Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas got their customary cup start ahead of Alisson Becker and Andrew Robertson.

Naby Keita slotted right into the midfield after returning from AFCON, with Jordan Henderson deputizing for the rested Fabinho.

The uncommon front three of Jota-Firmino-Minamino continued, with probably, and hopefully, its last appearance of the reason, now that Mané and Salah will be back in a few days.

Liverpool had a slow start to the game and only got their breakthrough in the second half through a Diogo Jota header. Substitutes Harvey Elliot and debutant Luiz Diaz contributed as well, with the former scoring Liverpool's third and Diaz assisting Minamino's goal.

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER 6.5

He was largely unbothered today and was a very lucky man to not see red early in the second half. Quite a reckless action from the normally cool Irishman.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7

Pinpoint assist from Liverpool's 66 but his game wasn't very polished today. A few of his passes and crosses were off as well.

IBRAHIMA KONATE 7

Not the best game but still did a decent job. He could have done better for the sole Cardiff sole but it wasn't costly.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7.5

Cool and calm, he was cleaning up the defence a lot. Very decent game.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 7.5

Maybe his crosses could have been better but he had plenty of energy from the first minutes. He was a ball in motion down the left flank for the entirety of his game

JORDAN HENDERSON 7.5

Henderson as the defensive midfielder usually works well, and today it did. Did absolutely nothing wrong.

NABY KEITA 6.5

He didn't have a bad start and was looking dangerous, but then just fizzled out and started shooting into the away end.

CURTIS JONES 6.5

Very underwhelming game for the 21-year-old, it didn't look like anything was going well for him.

TAKUMI MINAMINO 7

Was ineffective most of the game, but his goal was good. Pure instinct, and sealed the game.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 6.5

Was pretty ineffective and partly at fault for the Cardiff goal as well.

DIOGO JOTA 8

He could have had a hattrick today, but his opener shall suffice. Was very threatening for the whole game and didn't let the Cardiff defenders rest.

SUBSTITUTES

HARVEY ELLIOT 8

What a return to football for the teenager. It looked like he never left. That touch, and that finish with his left foot, for his goal, didn't look like it was done by an 18-year-old who was playing his first game in 5 months. He is just spectacular.

LUIS DIAZ 8

Hardly looked like a new player, he was so much at home. His assist for Minamino told takes of Luis Suarez at Liverpool, and he was excellent whenever he got the ball. Warrants a start if Klopp decides to give his returning African wingers a week off.

JAMES MILNER 6 5

Was mainly at fault for the Cardiff role.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 7

Very good assist for Elliot.

THIAGO ALCANTARA N/A

Good cameo and made fluid passes.

