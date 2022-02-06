Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff: FA Cup Match Review

Liverpool faced off against Cardiff City in the 4th round of the FA Cup at Anfield. From the moment that the starting lineups were revealed, it was clear that Jürgen Klopp was taking the competition very seriously, with a starting XI featuring many first-choice players.

The game kicked off and Liverpool was on the front foot from the get-go, dominating possession and creating chances. The best chance of the first half came from Diogo Jota, who expertly picked up the ball and turned in the box, however his strike was saved by the keeper.

Cardiff was able to create some moments, mostly from potential penalty shouts, one that saw VAR check an Ibrahima Konaté challenge on Mark Harris. VAR agreed with the referee's decision on the pitch, however. The first half then ended 0-0.

IMAGO / PA Images

The second half started with a scare as Caoimhin Kelleher shot out of his box to meet the ball, but instead collided with the Cardiff forward. The incident went to VAR but was not determined to be a red card. The Irishmen escaped with just yellow.

It was only a few moments later when Trent Alexander-Arnold swung a cross in that was headed beautifully by Liverpool's number 20, into the back of the net to kick off scoring.

Then, the big moment came. Youngster Harvey Elliot and new signee Luis Díaz were brought on, both for different, equally exciting reasons for fans.

The Colombian's impact would be seen in just ten minutes, as he stole the ball in the box near the touchline, and with swift feet dribbled around his man and squared the ball into the middle where it met Takumi Minamino's boot. 2-0 to the Redmen.

The other exciting substitute would find his goal in his long return from injury as Andrew Robertson swung in a deep cross that was controlled by Harvey Elliot and then hit on the volley to make it 3-0.

The scoring finished off with a terrific counter-attack from Cardiff, that saw Rubin Colwill beat the Liverpool keeper to give the away fans something to cheer about.

The Reds saw the rest of the match out, as it ended 3-1, sending LFC into the next round of the FA Cup.

