Flashback: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | FA Cup Fifth Round Build-up | Sadio Mané’s Bicycle, Mohamed Salah’s Fake-out, and Luis Díaz’s Chip

Liverpool have played Norwich City three times already this season, scoring three in each.

The most recent fixture was not straightforward, however - far from it.

Liverpool had just played Inter in a tough midweek encounter in the Champions League, with the Reds only sealing victory in the dying embers.

And with three more games coming in quick succession, the Reds made seven changes for the visit of Norwich.

Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were rested, with Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas deputising. Joel Matip also came in for Ibrahim Konate. Klopp picked Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and captain Jordan Henderson as his midfield trio.

Up top, Luis Diaz came in for Diogo Jota who picked up a knock at the San Siro.

Coming up against a team in a relegation dogfight at this stage of the season could be a banana skin for any team.

But Liverpool were the ones asking the questions early on, with Tsimikas missing a glorious chance to put Liverpool one inside five minutes.

The Reds then struggled to find their finishing boots in the final third for the rest of the half, despite persistent probing. Diaz came closest with a fizzing shot from the end of the penalty area.

Half-time. 0-0.

Turning point

Anfield was left stunned just moments into the second-half when Milot Rashica's deflected shot wrong-footed Alisson Becker to Norwich one up.

Forced into action, Jürgen Klopp then decided to change things at 62', with Thiago Alcântara and Divock Origi coming on for a sub-par Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And within minutes Liverpool were ahead.

Sadio Mané executed an incredible acrobatic bicycle kick from a Tsimikas header into the box to level the score and moments later Mohamed Salah latched onto an Alisson punt, sat down Norwich keeper Angus Gunn, and rolled the ball into the net past two Canary defenders. 2-1.

In the last ten minutes of the 90, Liverpool put together a sequence of 34 passes, the last of which was a pinpoint through ball from Jordan Henderson to Luis Díaz. The Colombian exquisitely chipped Gunn to register his first Premier League goal for the Reds.

Liverpool turned around a 1-0 deficit and ended up making a tricky second-half look relatively routine. The three points were massive in the title race as Manchester City lost later that day to Tottenham.

The upcoming match on Wednesday against Norwich won’t be for points but a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

