Liverpool 3-1 Wolves Player Ratings | Alisson Becker Retains Golden Glove Award

Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1 at Anfield to close out the 2021/22 Premier League season. Here are today's player ratings.

Liverpool were an Ollie Watkins goal away from immortality in their chase for a quadruple.

Manchester City's late comeback from two goals down scuppered that quest, but the Reds did their job in front of a boisterous Anfield as they took the title race down to the wire.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jurgen Klopp's side have now gone unbeaten at home in the Premier League for a fifth time in total, a fourth time under the German.

Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker both racked up individual awards in the league as Jurgen Klopp's Reds registered a 3-1 win against a resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves: Player ratings

Alisson Becker - 9/10

The undisputed king of 1v1s in the Premier League. Did extremely well to keep Wolves at bay with Liverpool's high line a bit nervy in the absence of Virgil van Dijk. Ended up sharing the Golden Glove with Ederson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

IMAGO / PA Images

It wasn't his best defensive performance but did more than enough offensively. Faded as the game went on.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

Glanced an early header wide and looked a bit flustered with Wolves threatening the high line.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

The centre-back partnership with Matip looked like it was built on sand in the opening 25 minutes. At fault for the opening goal after he misjudged the flight of the ball.

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

Was rarely dribbled past the whole game and completed the most passes (82). Finished the scoring in the 89th minute. Few left-backs better than him in the game.

Naby Keita - 6.5/10

Was meant to step up in the wake of Thiago Alcantara's injury. Failed to grasp the opportunity with both hands. Subbed off for Roberto Firmino in the 70th minute.

Jordan Henderson - 7.5/10

IMAGO / PA Images

Did extremely well to fill the Fabinho-shaped hole as the defensive midfielder. Progressive passing is still a drawback, but did well as a backup #6.

Thiago Alcantara - 9/10

The most elegant player on the pitch. Has stardust in his boots, and the assist for Mane was out of this world. Klopp will be sweating on his fitness ahead of the Champions League final. Klopp told beIN Sports the injury "didn't look good."

Diogo Jota - 8/10

The link-up play was his biggest drawback this season, but the former Wolves forward did little wrong all game. Nearly finished with an assist before Sadio Mane's goal was flagged for offside.

Sadio Mane - 8.5/10

IMAGO / PA Images

Loves scoring at Anfield, and had that look in his eye all game. A tremendous season for the Senegalese superstar.

Luis Diaz - 9/10

He presses and recovers possession like his life depends on it. Had a few pops at goal, but Wolves defended with bodies on the line. The Colombian has been one of Liverpool's most impressive attackers since signing.

Substitutes

James Milner - 6.5/10

Did a decent job after coming on for Thiago.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

IMAGO / PA Images

Wouldn't let go of the Golden Boot, his third in five seasons with the Reds. Also picked up the PL Playmaker of the Season award. Sensational.

Roberto Firmino - 5.5/10

Did little after coming on for Keita, especially against a side defending deep.