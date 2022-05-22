Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Twitter Reacts To The Final 2021/22 Premier League Matchday

Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1 at Anfield this evening. Twitter has reacted to the win as well as the disappointing end to the Reds' Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have played their final match of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Reds defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 in a dramatic finish to the Premier League season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Although Liverpool did their job, Aston Villa could not hold on to their 2-0 lead and manchester City have been crowned as Premier League champions for the fourth time in five years.

Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to show a wide range of emotions after the 3-1 victory.

Liverpool battled Manchester City to the final minute of matchday 38.

Finishing second after winning 92 points in a single season is hard to believe.

Like many, PeteKopite says that he feels 'absolutely flat'.

As many have pointed out, the season is not over as Liverpool have another final to play in Paris next weekend.

But the main emotion was absolute heartbreak for Liverpool supporters around the globe.

Liverpool have one last chance at silverware as they face Real Madrid in the Premier League final in Paris on Saturday.

