Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Twitter Reacts To The Final 2021/22 Premier League Matchday
Liverpool have played their final match of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
The Reds defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 in a dramatic finish to the Premier League season.
Although Liverpool did their job, Aston Villa could not hold on to their 2-0 lead and manchester City have been crowned as Premier League champions for the fourth time in five years.
Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to show a wide range of emotions after the 3-1 victory.
Liverpool battled Manchester City to the final minute of matchday 38.
Read More
Finishing second after winning 92 points in a single season is hard to believe.
Like many, PeteKopite says that he feels 'absolutely flat'.
As many have pointed out, the season is not over as Liverpool have another final to play in Paris next weekend.
But the main emotion was absolute heartbreak for Liverpool supporters around the globe.
Liverpool have one last chance at silverware as they face Real Madrid in the Premier League final in Paris on Saturday.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points
- 'Like Having Ferraris In The Garage' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool's Squad Players After Victory Against Southampton
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |