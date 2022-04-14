Liverpool 3-3 Benfica | Five Things We Learned | The Missing Midfield Link, The Future With Ibrahima Konaté...

Liverpool secured their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League after an enthralling 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield last night.

Here’s what we learned from the Liverpool performance.

Kostas Tsimikas A More Than Capable Robertson Deputy

Whenever Tsimikas has filled in for Andy Robertson this season he has rarely disappointed.

The Scottish captain, a staunch favourite of Jürgen Klopp, is a top-quality creative outlet and is one of the Premier League's top three assisters.

However, the Greek defender can put in a serious challenge for Robertson’s spot next season if he continues to impress. His crossing ability was a persistent threat all night long against Benfica and his runs from deep opened up heaps of space for the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to exploit.

The Missing Midfield Link

Liverpool played arguably all of their senior midfielders yesterday, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keïta, Thiago Alcântara, and Fabinho featuring.

It is still anyone’s guess as to what the best midfield combination is for the Reds moving forward.

Henderson is starting to show his age, while veteran Milner looks like he will be moved on this summer. Thiago and Keïta have quality moments, but question marks about their fitness over a whole season persist.

Fabinho is the only ever-present in the midfield, but he needs two reliable options alongside him in the years to come.

Liverpool have the cover for now, and youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones could step up in future seasons. However, the midfield looks to be an area that requires reinforcement in the next window.

Liverpool’s Attack Has Five Heads, Not Three

While it might be obvious that Liverpool have five attacking options, the effectiveness of each player has come into question over this past season.

Sadio Mané has received criticism for performances earlier in the season, and questions about Roberto Firmino’s longevity have also been asked.

Recent performances have shown that Mané still has miles in the tank, and the Benfica game was Bobby’s reminder that he can still put in a shift.

Mohamed Salah might be having a dip in form, but his numbers speak for themselves.

With Diogo Jota and the recent acquisition of the brilliant Colombian Luís Diaz, Liverpool have five different ways to hurt the opposition.

Liverpool’s Defensive Future Is Safe With Ibrahima Konaté

Ibrahima Konaté had arguably his best half of football for the Reds in the first half of the first leg against Benfica, scoring his first goal in the process.

However, the French defender came under fire for a lapse in concentration in the second half that saw the Portuguese side score their only goal of the match.

Ibrahima Konate IMAGO / NurPhoto

While the second leg at Anfield ended 3-3, Konaté put in a solid performance and notched his second goal for the club.

Liverpool's depth reaps rewards

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcântara, Fabinho, Sadio Mané, and Mohamed Salah all watched from the bench in the first half against Benfica.

While Liverpool made seven changes for the second leg, the Reds were up 2-1 by the time any substitutes came on the field.

This season, Liverpool have the depth to challenge in all four competitions, with the starting XI able to rest from time to time.

There might not be many games where the starters sit out from here to the rest of the season, but Liverpool finally has enough quality on the bench to step up when needed.

