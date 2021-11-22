Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - Key Player Statistics
Liverpool were in irresistible form on Saturday as they destroyed Arsenal 4-0 and we take a look at the key player statistics from the match.
The goals came from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino as the Reds kept up the pressure on leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.
|Player Name
|Goals
|Assists
|Total Shots
|Shots On Target
|Touches
|No of Presses
|No of Tackles
|No of Interceptions
|xGoals
|xAssists
|Passes Attempted
|Pass Completion %
|No of Progressive Carries
|No of Successful Dribbles
Alisson Becker
0
0
0
73
0
0
0
0.0
0.0
71
95.8
0
0
Trent Alexander-Arnold
0
2
3
1
71
7
1
1
0.4
1.0
64
82.8
2
1
Kostas Tsimikas
0
0
0
0
67
15
4
0
0.0
0.4
59
74.6
7
0
Joel Matip
0
0
0
0
82
2
0
0
0.0
0.0
77
92.2
4
0
Virgil van Dijk
0
0
2
0
112
2
0
1
0.1
0.0
104
88.5
1
1
Fabinho
0
0
0
0
67
12
2
3
0.0
0.1
59
96.6
2
1
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
0
0
3
0
43
16
2
1
0.1
0.0
31
71.0
6
1
Thiago
0
0
2
1
89
14
3
2
0.2
0.3
82
95.1
6
0
Mohamed Salah
1
0
4
2
47
10
0
0
1.2
0.4
32
81.3
7
1
Diogo Jota
1
0
2
2
29
7
0
0
1.1
0.0
21
52.4
1
2
Sadio Mane
1
1
2
2
47
13
1
1
0.4
0.8
31
77.4
5
3
Takumi Minamino
1
0
1
1
9
3
0
0
0.8
0.0
7
85.7
2
0
Jordan Henderson
0
0
0
0
22
0
0
1
0.0
0.0
21
90.5
0
0
Tyler Morton
0
0
0
0
7
2
0
0
0.0
0.0
7
85.7
0
0
Read More Liverpool Coverage
Read More
- Official: Manchester United Sack Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Jurgen Klopp Responds To Mikel Arteta After Bust-Up During Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal
- Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal | Premier League Highlights
- Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook