Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - Key Player Statistics

Liverpool were in irresistible form on Saturday as they destroyed Arsenal 4-0 and we take a look at the key player statistics from the match.

The goals came from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino as the Reds kept up the pressure on leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Player Name Goals Assists Total Shots Shots On Target Touches No of Presses No of Tackles No of Interceptions xGoals xAssists Passes Attempted Pass Completion % No of Progressive Carries No of Successful Dribbles Alisson Becker 0 0 0 73 0 0 0 0.0 0.0 71 95.8 0 0 Trent Alexander-Arnold 0 2 3 1 71 7 1 1 0.4 1.0 64 82.8 2 1 Kostas Tsimikas 0 0 0 0 67 15 4 0 0.0 0.4 59 74.6 7 0 Joel Matip 0 0 0 0 82 2 0 0 0.0 0.0 77 92.2 4 0 Virgil van Dijk 0 0 2 0 112 2 0 1 0.1 0.0 104 88.5 1 1 Fabinho 0 0 0 0 67 12 2 3 0.0 0.1 59 96.6 2 1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 0 0 3 0 43 16 2 1 0.1 0.0 31 71.0 6 1 Thiago 0 0 2 1 89 14 3 2 0.2 0.3 82 95.1 6 0 Mohamed Salah 1 0 4 2 47 10 0 0 1.2 0.4 32 81.3 7 1 Diogo Jota 1 0 2 2 29 7 0 0 1.1 0.0 21 52.4 1 2 Sadio Mane 1 1 2 2 47 13 1 1 0.4 0.8 31 77.4 5 3 Takumi Minamino 1 0 1 1 9 3 0 0 0.8 0.0 7 85.7 2 0 Jordan Henderson 0 0 0 0 22 0 0 1 0.0 0.0 21 90.5 0 0 Tyler Morton 0 0 0 0 7 2 0 0 0.0 0.0 7 85.7 0 0

