November 22, 2021
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - Key Player Statistics

Liverpool were in irresistible form on Saturday as they destroyed Arsenal 4-0 and we take a look at the key player statistics from the match.

The goals came from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino as the Reds kept up the pressure on leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Player NameGoalsAssistsTotal ShotsShots On TargetTouchesNo of PressesNo of TacklesNo of InterceptionsxGoalsxAssistsPasses AttemptedPass Completion %No of Progressive CarriesNo of Successful Dribbles

Alisson Becker

0

0

0

73

0

0

0

0.0

0.0

71

95.8

0

0

Trent Alexander-Arnold

0

2

3

1

71

7

1

1

0.4

1.0

64

82.8

2

1

Kostas Tsimikas

0

0

0

0

67

15

4

0

0.0

0.4

59

74.6

7

0

Joel Matip

0

0

0

0

82

2

0

0

0.0

0.0

77

92.2

4

0

Virgil van Dijk

0

0

2

0

112

2

0

1

0.1

0.0

104

88.5

1

1

Fabinho

0

0

0

0

67

12

2

3

0.0

0.1

59

96.6

2

1

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

0

0

3

0

43

16

2

1

0.1

0.0

31

71.0

6

1

Thiago

0

0

2

1

89

14

3

2

0.2

0.3

82

95.1

6

0

Mohamed Salah

1

0

4

2

47

10

0

0

1.2

0.4

32

81.3

7

1

Diogo Jota

1

0

2

2

29

7

0

0

1.1

0.0

21

52.4

1

2

Sadio Mane

1

1

2

2

47

13

1

1

0.4

0.8

31

77.4

5

3

Takumi Minamino

1

0

1

1

9

3

0

0

0.8

0.0

7

85.7

2

0

Jordan Henderson

0

0

0

0

22

0

0

1

0.0

0.0

21

90.5

0

0

Tyler Morton

0

0

0

0

7

2

0

0

0.0

0.0

7

85.7

0

0

