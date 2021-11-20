Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Match Review: Reds Magnificent As They Move Up To Second

Liverpool responded to defeat at West Ham last time out in the best possible fashion as they ran out 4-0 winners at Anfield against Arsenal.

The result lifts the Reds to second place in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's men were magnificent in the second half after Sadio Mane had headed them into the lead in the 39th minute.

Second half goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino saw the Reds home to a fully deserved victory.

Arsenal were brave in the early stages of the game pressing Liverpool whenever they could but had two fantastic saves from keeper Aaron Ramsdale to thank for the game staying at 0-0.

There was a flash point between the two manager's just after the half hour after a Mane challenge on Tomiyasu.

Both were booked for the argument for what was an innocuous challenge but it revved up the Anfield crowd.

Liverpool were awarded a free kick on the right in the 39th minute and finally made the breakthrough.

A brilliant curling free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold was headed down by Mane into Ramsdale's net.

Liverpool came out firing on all cylinders in the second half continually winning the ball back high up the pitch.

It was this precise thing and a moment of sloppiness from Nuno Tavares that saw Jota receive the ball inside the box and show incredible composure to beat the defender and take the ball past Ramsdale before slotting home.

The red wave kept coming and the brilliant Salah was rewarded with his goal for the afternoon, his 16th of the season.

Tsimikas slid the ball through for Mane who looked like he had lost the opportunity when clean through on goal on the left but his cross to the far post saw Salah tap home with his right foot.

As Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left the pitch to a huge ovation, he was replaced by Minamino who made an immediate impact.

More good play down the right between Salah and Alexander-Arnold saw the England defender slide the ball across goal for Minamino to side foot home i.

It was a fantastic afternoon's work for Klopp's team that keeps them in touch and four points behind Chelsea at the top of the table.

