November 22, 2021
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal | Twitter Reacts

Liverpool made an instant return to winning ways in stellar fashion as the Reds swept aside an in-form Arsenal side 4-0 at Anfield. 

The Reds tasted defeat for the first time this season prior to the international break and would've been desperate to bounce back with immediate effect. 

Following a relatively mundane start to proceedings, a touchline flare-up between Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp lit the touch paper in the stands and on the pitch as the hosts suddenly sprung to life. 

Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino were the headlines as Trent Alexander-Arnold reached 50 assists for the club. 

Here's how supporters on Twitter reacted to the evening's events...

One user was left understandably unenthused with the bench as recent injuries begin to hurt the matchday squad. 

Despite the half-time lead, one Kopite couldn't relax just yet...

Mane might've opened the scoring but not all Liverpool fans were enamoured with the Senegalese forward's first 45 minutes. 

After the final whistle, one Red took the opportunity to celebrate the day as a whole.

In a hotly contested Man of the Match debate, this Liverpool fan was full of praise for an often-overlooked ace. 

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

