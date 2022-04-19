Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | MOTM | Premier League

The Red's dominance over the red side of Manchester continues as Liverpool flies to a 4-0 win, but in a match full of incredible performances, who takes the crown?

The Red's dominance over the red side of Manchester continues as Liverpool flies to a 4-0 win, but in a match full of incredible performances, who takes the crown?

To start, every single player should be in consideration here. There was a brief spell where United regained some control, but it was quickly extinguished, and the stranglehold continued. That being said, let's get to the finalists.

Thiago Alcantara

First to be mentioned is Thiago Alcantara. What an incredible player and what an incredible performance from the Spaniard. 

His passing was on another level, and his ability to operate in tight spaces is unparalleled in Liverpool's midfield. 

He rarely pops up in the goals and assists category, but his impact rarely goes unnoticed.

The runner-up is the man who has been in top form since AFCON, Sadio Mané. The Senegalese forward has been a man possessed operating centrally in recent matches. 

Sadio Mane
Scroll to Continue

Read More

His ball over the top to Mohamed Salah to finish an incredible team goal will never be forgotten. He then finished off a tough chance at the top of the box to make it 3-0 and continue his incredible form.

Brennan's verdict: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

The man of the match was undoubtedly the Egyptian king. 

He opened the match incredibly as he played a perfect ball across the box to Luis Díaz to start the scoring. Just 17 minutes later, his incredible touch set up his first goal from open play in over a month. 

He finished the match off late, chipping the keeper to make it 4-0. He really loves a match against Manchester United, doesn't he? 

With five goals and two assists in just two matches against them this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts To Thiago Alcantara's Incredible Performance In Liverpool's 4-0 Victory Over Manchester United | Premier League

By Matt Thielen20 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Second Of The Night As Liverpool Humiliate Manchester United Once Again

By Damon Carr24 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Luis Diaz Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Goal Finishes Manchester United Off As Liverpool Go Above Manchester City

By Damon Carr45 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Luis Diaz Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United First Half | Premier League | Goals From Luis Diaz And Mohamed Salah

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Second After Unbelievable Build-Up Play | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Luis Diaz Opens The Scoring As Liverpool Open Manchester United Up

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: ‘How’s My Relationship With Rangnick?’ | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Premier League | Klopp Makes Two Changes, Phil Jones Starts For United

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago