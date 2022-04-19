Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | MOTM | Premier League
The Red's dominance over the red side of Manchester continues as Liverpool flies to a 4-0 win, but in a match full of incredible performances, who takes the crown?
To start, every single player should be in consideration here. There was a brief spell where United regained some control, but it was quickly extinguished, and the stranglehold continued. That being said, let's get to the finalists.
First to be mentioned is Thiago Alcantara. What an incredible player and what an incredible performance from the Spaniard.
His passing was on another level, and his ability to operate in tight spaces is unparalleled in Liverpool's midfield.
He rarely pops up in the goals and assists category, but his impact rarely goes unnoticed.
The runner-up is the man who has been in top form since AFCON, Sadio Mané. The Senegalese forward has been a man possessed operating centrally in recent matches.
His ball over the top to Mohamed Salah to finish an incredible team goal will never be forgotten. He then finished off a tough chance at the top of the box to make it 3-0 and continue his incredible form.
Brennan's verdict: Mohamed Salah
The man of the match was undoubtedly the Egyptian king.
He opened the match incredibly as he played a perfect ball across the box to Luis Díaz to start the scoring. Just 17 minutes later, his incredible touch set up his first goal from open play in over a month.
He finished the match off late, chipping the keeper to make it 4-0. He really loves a match against Manchester United, doesn't he?
With five goals and two assists in just two matches against them this season.
