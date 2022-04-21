Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | The Final Word & Five Things We Learned | EPL

1. Sadio Mané has a long term future at false 9

The addition of Luis Diaz and the subsequent shifting of Sadio Mané to false 9 has given the Senegalese a new lease on life. He has steadily continued to stake his claim to this new role and on Tuesday he showed just how far he has come in a short period. He had a hand in the first two goals, with his beautiful assist to Salah capping off a sweeping Liverpool move - and he also got on the scoresheet himself with a left-footed finish. This recent evolution of Liverpool's number 10 will likely have an impact on their transfer plans in the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

2. Liverpool will continue to take things one match at a time

With so much left to play for and a Merseyside Derby on the horizon, it would have been easy for Liverpool to look past the United fixture. From the off, though, it was apparent this was not the case, with the home side first to every ball and challenge. The squad's mentality and focus are second to none and there is no reason to believe this will change anytime soon.

3. Much more to come from Luis Diaz

Diaz has hit the ground running but his output is virtually guaranteed to improve as he continues to acclimate. He will continue to get himself into great positions and enhance his understanding with Andy Robertson, especially next year following a full preseason. With these two things happening, his goal involvements are sure to increase accordingly.

IMAGO / Colorsport

4. Mohamed Salah looks to be rounding back into form

A recent barren run from open play for the Egyptian has been a topic of discussion but the doubters to bed today with his brace. If a historic quadruple is to be achieved, Liverpool will need their leading scorer to continue to perform like he did tonight.

5. Thiago Alcantara has fully arrived

It is not a coincidence that Liverpool seems imperious when the Spaniard is operating in the middle of the park. Thiago was everywhere, constantly popping up between the lines and pinging the ball about. You would be hard-pressed to recall a recent Liverpool midfield performance as good as his today. Jurgen Klopp must take every available measure to ensure Thiago is kept fit for the rest of what could be a memorable season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok