Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings

Liverpool defeated Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield. Here is how the players fared.

The last international break of 2021 has, finally, ended, with the return of club football.

The break wasn't entirely harmless for Liverpool, with Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson picking up knocks and Neco Williams returning with some muscle tightness.

Team News featured the reappearance of Kostas Tsimikas, who last played in Liverpool's home leg game vs Atletico Madrid. A 2-0 win.

Thiago Alcantara was handed his first start since September. While Robertson and Williams couldn't recover in time, the Liverpool skipper made the bench.

Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez remain unavailable, along with Harvey Eliott, and Divock Origi also missed out due to illness.

Liverpool showed off a very young bench, with 5 out of 9 players being academy graduates, 6 in the case of former youth players.

MATCH REVIEW

The match started slow for the home team, who gradually gathered momentum. Their efforts paid off as Sadio Mané soon headed in the opener of the night.

Arsenal did very well the first half, only conceding after some sloppy defending. Second half, however, was a whole different story.

Liverpool's press was suffocating, barely giving Arsenal the ball and space to place. Three goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino followed as Mikel Arteta's side were left to walk a walk of shame to their dressing rooms.

The 4-0 win enabled Liverpool to jump back above West Ham in the table.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 7.5

Was hardly bothered tonight but made a couple of really good saves in the second half.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 9

Third consecutive game of our right back getting two G/A in a game. Some classy stuff was on show tonight.

He also got his 50th assist for Liverpool in this game.

JOEL MATIP 8

Normal business has resumed on his side, and he did what he does best. Being a world class partner for Virgil van Dijk.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8.5

Imperious. Fearless. Brilliant. Words can describe how good he is. He was the only good player in that West Ham defeat and he carried on that form here.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 8.5

Whenever Tsimikas plays this season, Liverpool play well.

He is yet to concede a single goal in Liverpool red this season, he has been that great.

On form alone, he clearly deserves that starting left back spit over Robertson.

FABINHO TAVARES 8.5

He protected the defence very well, and let the full backs fly up the pitch.

He was pinching balls from nowhere, and made quite some blocks and tackles.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 7

Was a little bit underwhelming, as he is, understandably, slowing getting back to form from his injury.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 8

His press was brilliant today. His shooting boots might have been a bit lose, but he was barely letting the Arsenal defense rest tonight.

SADIO MANÉ 8.5

Started off badly but grew into the game.

A goal and assist isn't a bad haul as well.

DIOGO JOTA 8.5

He scored the second and created the third one with an absolutely stunning header. Good showing.

MOHAMED SALAH 8

He was very active in the second half, but was being a little bit selfish. He did start passing again though, after he got his goal.

SUBSTITUTES

Takumi Minamino 7.5

First touch, first goal! What a way to score another one of his rare Premier League goals.

Jordan Henderson 7

He played very little, owing to his injury in the international break, but was quite decent.

Tyler Morton N/A