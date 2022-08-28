Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Man Of The Match - Roberto Firmino

An insight to Roberto Firmino’s man of the match performance in Liverpool’s 9-0 against Bournemouth.

Who else? Incredible performances across the pitch yesterday from the home players, but who else deserves the man of the match other than Roberto Firmino? The Brazilian was the centre piece of the art we produced yesterday.

Nine goals is an extraordinary feat for any team to score, however, five goal contributions for one player is even more so.

The first half an hour of the match belonged to Firmino and Bournemouth couldn’t do anything about it. Three assists in 28 minutes was followed up by a goal from the man himself three minutes later.

The first assist for Luis Diaz’s first goal was a sublime pin point cross after cutting back onto his right foot. His next two assists were somewhat unintentional, but they count.

Harvey Elliot pounced onto a poor touch by the Brazilian, to beautifully curl it past keeper Mark Travers. Like his second assist, Firmino didn’t have to do too much for his third. A quick one-two with Trent Alexander-Arnold before the English defender unleashed a thunderous striker into the top corner.

3-0 up and Roberto Firmino already had a hat-trick of assists already and finally got onto the scoresheet himself in the 31st minute, finishing off an accidental cross by the away side. A real poachers goal.

Firmino then added another in double the time he scored his first, with yet another poachers goal, capitalising on a mistake by the goalkeeper and poking the ball into the net. A cherry on top of a very sweet cake for Firmino.

After his poor performances this year so far, Roberto Firmino has bounced back in brilliant fashion, showing that he still has something left in him.

